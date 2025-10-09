PM Modi Congratulates 'Friend' Trump On Gaza Peace Plan, Reviews 'Good Progress' On Trade Talks Amid Tariff Concerns

MENAFN - Live Mint) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday, 9 October, spoke with United States President Donald Trump to congratulate him on the Gaza peace plan that was agreed upon by both Israel and Hamas to cease war and exchange prisoners. During the conversation, PM Modi said, the two leaders also reviewed ongoing trade negotiations, noting“good progress” despite the 50 per cent tariffs that Donald Trump imposed on Indian imports.

PM Modi added that he and Donald Trump agreed to remain“in close contact” in the coming weeks. In a post on X, PM Modi said,“Spoke to my friend, President Trump and congratulated him on the success of the historic Gaza peace plan. Also reviewed the good progress achieved in trade negotiations. Agreed to stay in close touch over the coming weeks.”

Trump imposed a 50 per cent tariff on most exports from India, among the highest for any US trading partner. Since the tariffs, Indian officials have met Trump administration officials over trade negotiations. The tariffs were doubled on Indian goods from 25 per cent over New Delhi's continued imports of Russian oil.

While Washington says that India's purchase of the Russian oil helped fund Russia's war on Ukraine, New Delhi has rejected the accusation as a double standard, pointing to US trade links with Moscow.

Gaza peace plan

Earlier on Thursday, 9 October, Israel said that the final draft of the first phase of a ceasefire and hostage/prisoner exchange deal between Israel and Hamas had been signed by all parties in Egypt.

The ceasefire deal will take effect 24 hours after the peace plan is approved by Israel's security cabinet. While the extent of the withdrawal has not yet been made public, Hamas officials have said troops will move out of populated areas. Also Read | Israel-Hamas ceasefire: Israel stock market rises 2% amid first phase of Gaza peace agreement

Israeli government spokeswoman Shosh Bedrosian said,“The final draft of phase one was signed this morning in Egypt by all parties to release all the hostages. Now phase one stands very clear: all of our hostages, the living and the deceased, will be released 72 hours later, which will bring us to Monday.”

Explaining the further plan, Shosh Bedrosian said,“The IDF will then redeploy to the yellow line as shown on maps which have been widely distributed at this point in time, and now after this 24-hour period, the 72-hour time window will then begin where all of our hostages will be released back into Israel.”

