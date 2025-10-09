Shocking Footage: Israeli Tanks Fire On Crowded Gaza Coastal Path At Deir Al-Balah Hours After Ceasefire Deal
The incident occurred just hours after US President Donald Trump announced that Israel and Hamas had signed off on the first phase of a peace plan aimed at pausing the two-year war in Gaza. The plan includes hostage releases, prisoner exchanges, partial Israeli troop withdrawals, and humanitarian aid deliveries.
While Israel's government is expected to ratify the ceasefire later on Thursday, military operations in Gaza have reportedly continued, though at a reduced pace compared with previous weeks.Immediate steps in phase one
Hamas has agreed to release the 20 Israeli hostages still believed alive, along with the remains of approximately 28 others who died during the October 7, 2023 attacks. Israel will free nearly 2,000 Palestinian prisoners, including 250 serving life sentences and 1,700 others detained since the start of the war. High-profile Fatah leader Marwan Barghouti will not be part of the exchange.
Israel is set to partially redeploy its forces to a pre-agreed“yellow line” within 24 hours of government ratification. A minimum of 400 aid trucks will enter Gaza daily during the first five days, delivering food, medical supplies, and support to rebuild the territory's devastated health infrastructure. Families displaced from southern Gaza will also be allowed to return to Gaza City and northern areas immediately.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- VUBE Exchange Announces Unified Account Integration Across VUBE Pro, VUBE Plus, And VUBE Max
- Fitell Corporation Launches Solana (SOL) Digital Asset Treasury With $100M Financing Facility, With Focus On Yield And On-Chain Defi Innovation
- Meanwhile, Bitcoin Life Insurer, Secures $82M To Meet Soaring Demand For Inflation-Proof Savings
- Edgen Launches Multi‐Agent Intelligence Upgrade To Unify Crypto And Equity Analysis
- The Bitcoin Way Launches Panama Discovery Trip - A Premium 3-Day Plan B Experience
- Seoul Exchange, One Of Only Two Licensed Platforms For Unlisted Securities, Will Exclusively Use Story To Settle Tokenized Rwas
CommentsNo comment