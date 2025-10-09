Happy Karwa Chauth 2025: 50+ Wishes, Images, Whatsapp Status, Messages To Share With Loved Ones And Family

MENAFN - Live Mint)The festive month of October continues, and after Dussehra, married women across India are preparing to celebrate Karwa Chauth 2025, also known as Karak Chaturthi . The auspicious festival will be observed on October 10, when women fast from sunrise to moonrise, praying for their husbands' long life, happiness and prosperity.

On this day, married women observe the nirjala vrat (a fast without food or water) and perform puja rituals dedicated to Lord Shiva, Goddess Parvati, Lord Ganesha, and Lord Kartikeya. The fast is broken only after sighting the moon - traditionally, women look at the moon through a sieve before seeing their husband's face and taking the first sip of water.

Karwa Chauth holds deep spiritual and emotional meaning for married Hindu women. It is believed that Goddess Parvati observed this fast to be blessed with Lord Shiva as her husband, symbolising devotion and marital strength. Following this belief, women keep the fast to pray for their husband's long life and for peace, prosperity, and love in the family.

The festival is celebrated with great enthusiasm across North Indian states such as Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, and Rajasthan. Women adorn traditional attire, apply mehendi, and gather for the Karwa Chauth puja, sharing songs, stories, and rituals that celebrate the sacred bond of marriage.

If you're looking to send warm wishes to your partner, friends or family this Karwa Chauth, here are some beautiful messages, WhatsApp statuses, and greetings to share:



May the Karwa Chauth fast you observe for your husband reflect your unwavering love and devotion. As you fast today, may your bond grow stronger and your love deepen. Happy Karwa Chauth!

Noida, India- October 19, 2024: Women shop at the sector 27 market ahead of the Karwa Chauth festival. Karve Chauth is a one-day festival celebrated by Hindu women four days after Purnima in the month of Kartika, in Noida, India, on Saturday, October 19, 2024. (Photo by Sunil Ghosh / Hindustan Times)



I see you, and my fast is complete. One moon in the sky, and one in front of me.

Hope this day strengthens the bond of love between us. Wishing you a happy and long married life.

You are the most beautiful woman I have ever met, and today, your beauty shines even brighter.

On this auspicious day, may Lord Shiva and Maa Parvati bless our marriage with eternal love.

Wishing you happiness-filled moments and endless love this Karwa Chauth.

As you fast for our love, know that I cherish you deeply.

May your love shine as bright as the moon and your bond remain unbreakable. Sending warm wishes for a day full of devotion and joy.



On this Karwa Chauth, I wish for your happiness, prosperity, and love. The moonlight tonight is shining just for us. Happy Karwa Chauth, my love.

Traditional and Heartfelt WishesRomantic Wishes

Karwa Chauth 2024: Married women celebrate Karwa Chauth by fasting for their husbands' longevity.



Happy Karwa Chauth to my loving wife! May your fast be easy and your heart light.

Your beauty glows brighter than the moon tonight.

Wishing you a lifetime of love and togetherness.

My love for you grows stronger each day. Happy Karwa Chauth!

Celebrating your strength and love today. Stay happy, my dear!

To the love of my life - may our bond deepen with each passing year.

Fasting today for your happiness, my dear. You are my world, my everything. Wishing you endless laughter and joy.



Fast today, eat together tomorrow! Happy Karwa Chauth, my love.

Surviving Karwa Chauth because you're worth every hunger pang!

My love for you is stronger than this fast.

Counting down to moonrise - and that first bite of food!

May our love stay strong and our stomachs full soon.

The moon can wait; my love cannot.

Fasting today, dreaming of desserts tomorrow.

My stomach is empty, but my heart is full. Wishing all married women a blessed Karwa Chauth filled with love.



May this Karwa Chauth bring happiness, health, and harmony to your home.

Wishing you a beautiful day of devotion and love.

May the moonlight bring prosperity and joy to your life.

Happy Karwa Chauth! Celebrate love, faith, and togetherness.

Sending prayers for your family's well-being today.

May your fast be fruitful and your prayers answered.

Wishing you peace, joy, and positivity this Karwa Chauth.

May your home be filled with laughter and blessings.

Celebrate love, devotion, and togetherness today. Happy Karwa Chauth to all! Celebrate love and light.



May Lord Shiva and Maa Parvati bless your marriage with eternal happiness.

May your Karwa Chauth bring prosperity and harmony into your home.

Wishing you divine blessings and unbreakable love.

On this sacred day, may the moon bless you with joy and success.

May your prayers be answered and your love grow stronger.

Wishing you devotion, togetherness, and blessings this Karwa Chauth.

May your fast strengthen your bond and bring endless love.

Celebrate love and faith today and always.

Wishing all the lovely wives joy, blessings, and love. May your bond shine brighter than the moonlight tonight.



My stomach is empty, but my heart is full.

Fasting with love, feasting on memories.

Counting stars until moonrise - Happy Karwa Chauth!

The moon may rise late, but my love never fades.

One night, one moon, one love - Happy Karwa Chauth!

Blessed to celebrate love that lasts beyond lifetimes.

Waiting for moonlight, dreaming of dessert.

Love shines brighter than hunger.

Blessed to love and be loved - Happy Karwa Chauth! Fast, faith, and forever love.

Karwa Chauth is more than a ritual - it's a celebration of faith, patience, and unconditional love. Whether you're fasting for your partner or sending blessings to your loved ones, let this day remind you of the power of love and devotion.

Wishing everyone a Happy Karwa Chauth 2025 filled with joy, togetherness, and heartfelt blessings.