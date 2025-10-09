US Cracks Down On China-Iran Oil Trade: Sanctions 100 Individuals, Chinese Refineries, And Fleet Vessels
Among those targeted were Shandong Jincheng Petrochemical Group Co, described as an independent“teapot” refinery in Shandong Province that purchased millions of barrels of Iranian oil since 2023, and Rizhao Shihua Crude Oil Terminal Co, which operates a terminal at Lanshan Port and has received shipments from Iran's so-called shadow fleet. Tankers such as Kongm, Big Mag, and Voy transported several million barrels of Iranian oil to Rizhao.
Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said the sanctions aim to“degrade Iran's cash flow by dismantling key elements of Iran's energy export machine.” The move targets networks that the US says help Tehran fund its nuclear and missile programs and support militant proxies across the Middle East. Iran maintains its nuclear program is for peaceful purposes.
The State Department also designated Jiangyin Foreversun Chemical Logistics, the first China-based terminal to receive Iranian-origin petrochemical products.
This marks the fourth round of US sanctions targeting China-based refineries buying Iranian oil. The actions come amid the signing of a Gaza ceasefire and hostage deal between Israel and Hamas, highlighting simultaneous US efforts to address Middle East security and energy concerns.
(With Reuters inputs)
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- VUBE Exchange Announces Unified Account Integration Across VUBE Pro, VUBE Plus, And VUBE Max
- Fitell Corporation Launches Solana (SOL) Digital Asset Treasury With $100M Financing Facility, With Focus On Yield And On-Chain Defi Innovation
- Meanwhile, Bitcoin Life Insurer, Secures $82M To Meet Soaring Demand For Inflation-Proof Savings
- Edgen Launches Multi‐Agent Intelligence Upgrade To Unify Crypto And Equity Analysis
- The Bitcoin Way Launches Panama Discovery Trip - A Premium 3-Day Plan B Experience
- Seoul Exchange, One Of Only Two Licensed Platforms For Unlisted Securities, Will Exclusively Use Story To Settle Tokenized Rwas
CommentsNo comment