Trump May Visit Egypt For Gaza Ceasefire Signing, Says Hostages To Be Freed On Monday Or Tuesday

MENAFN - Live Mint) S President Donald Trump on Thursday (October 9) speaking at a cabinet meeting, said he hoped to attend a signing ceremony in Egypt marking the first phase of the Israel-Hamas ceasefire deal.

“I'm going to try and make a trip over. We're going to try and get over there, and we're working on the timing, the exact timing,” he said.

Trump hails Gaza ceasefire as historic achievement

Speaking at the cabinet meeting, Trump noted,“I won't be spending that much time here because I'll be leaving fairly soon for the Middle East. And I'm very honoured to be involved with that, I'll tell you.”

Trump described the Gaza ceasefire and hostage release deal as a milestone, emphasizing its significance for the United States and the region.“It's a great thing for our country. People are so happy about it. I've never experienced anything quite like it. I've never seen such universal praise for being able to do something. It's something that nobody thought was possible,” he said.

The US President expressed optimism about the broader implications of the agreement, highlighting the potential for lasting peace.“And we're going to end up having peace in the Middle East,” Trump said, framing the deal as a historic opportunity to resolve long-standing regional tensions.

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi earlier confirmed that he had invited Trump to a“celebration to be held in Egypt” for the agreement.

Trump said he expects Hamas to release the remaining hostages by Monday or Tuesday under the terms of the Gaza ceasefire agreement.

“We secured the release of all of the remaining hostages, and they should be released on Monday or Tuesday,” Trump told his cabinet secretaries at the White House.

However, he cautioned that the bodies of some dead hostages would be“hard to find.”

Possible address to Israeli parliament

Trump also said he was invited to speak at the Israeli parliament, the Knesset.“They asked me to speak at the Knesset and... I've agreed to, if they would like me to, I will do it,” he told reporters.

The US president hailed the deal as a breakthrough that could lead to a broader peace in the region.

“The agreement between Israel and [the] Palestinian militant group had ended the war in Gaza and would lead to broader Middle East peace,” Trump said.

Disarmament and rebuilding

Trump hinted at future steps in the peace process, saying:“There will be disarming, there will be pullbacks,” in reference to Israel's demand that Hamas disarm and calls for Israeli troop withdrawals.

He added that Gaza would be“slowly redone,” with reconstruction support expected from Arab states with“tremendous wealth.” He suggested these states could also join peacekeeping efforts.

| PM congratulates Trump on Gaza plan, reviews trade talks progress

Breakthrough in Gaza war

Israel and Hamas on Thursday agreed to pause fighting in Gaza to allow the release of remaining hostages in exchange for Palestinian prisoners. The deal, backed by the Trump administration, marks the most significant progress in months in the devastating two-year-old war.

“This means that ALL of the Hostages will be released very soon, and Israel will withdraw their Troops to an agreed upon line as the first steps toward a Strong, Durable, and Everlasting Peace,” Trump wrote on social media.

Details of the agreement

According to people familiar with the deal, Hamas will release around 20 living hostages within days, while Israel will begin withdrawing troops from most of Gaza. Both sides confirmed the contours of the deal, which sparked celebrations in Tel Aviv and cautious optimism in Gaza.

“With God's help we will bring them all home,” Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said, announcing plans to convene his government on Thursday to approve the agreement.

Hamas urged mediators to ensure Israel implements the deal“without disavowal or delay,” stressing requirements for troop withdrawals, aid entry, and a prisoner-hostage exchange.

Trump's peace plan

The US-brokered plan calls for an immediate ceasefire, hostage releases, and a partial Israeli troop withdrawal. It also outlines the deployment of an international security force made up largely of Arab and Muslim states, while the US would spearhead Gaza's reconstruction.

However, unresolved issues remain, including Hamas' disarmament, Gaza's governance, and the future of a Palestinian state. Netanyahu opposes Palestinian Authority involvement, while Hamas refuses to disarm.