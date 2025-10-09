Open Call For Investment Proposals For A £50 Million Portfolio To Benefit Future Generations

MENAFN - Pressat) Today (9 October 2025), six UK charitable foundations issued a public invitation to investment service providers: propose a bold portfolio for an investment of up to £50 million that prioritises positive social and environmental impact for future generations.

Proposals are sought as part of the Endowments Investing Challenge . The foundations behind the initiative (The Blagrave Trust , The Children's Society , Cripplegate Foundation , Friends Provident Foundation , the Joseph Rowntree Foundation , and Vivensa Foundation ) welcome innovative proposals that respond to the needs of future generations.

Future-focused investment

“We're looking for something different for our investment,” said Danielle Walker Palmour, Director of Friends Provident Foundation.“It's not enough to think only about financial returns.

“As endowed charities we know our endowments are a privilege and a responsibility. We must use them powerfully to make sure that generations to come don't have to face the negative consequences of our actions.”

Through the involvement of a Future Generations Panel, the perspectives of young adults are shaping the process . They are advising throughout and will influence the final decision when shortlisted investment service providers (ISPs) present their proposal to a live audience of values-led investors and young people in March 2026.

“As young people, we care a lot about our future and future generations,” said Lok-Yi, one of the members of the panel.“But in recent years we've been facing wars around us, extreme weather and higher living costs. Through this investment, we can make a difference to our future.”

Eli Manderson Evans, CEO of The Blagrave Trust, said: "Young people have the most at stake in the decisions we make today, yet are too often excluded from conversations about how capital is invested. By bringing their perspectives into the heart of this process, we're not just investing for future generations - we're investing with them, ensuring their values and priorities help shape a fairer, more sustainable economy.”

ISPs of all shapes and sizes are encouraged to submit a proposal; from boutique impact firms to large asset managers committed to a fair and sustainable economy.

Interested ISPs can download the Request for Investment Proposals: endowmentsinvestingchallenge/request-for-proposals . The deadline is 11:59pm (UK time) on Friday 19 December 2025.

