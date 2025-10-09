Cimplifi First To Market With All-In Unlimited Relativity Air For Review And Air For Privilege Pricing, Ushering In A New Era Of AI-Driven Ediscovery

The Cimplifi Fixed-Fee Model Eliminates Cost Uncertainty, Unlocking Full-Scale AI Adoption in Legal Discovery and Investigations

NEW YORK – October 9, 2025 - Cimplifi, an integrated eDiscovery services and contract analytics provider, is pleased to announce a groundbreaking pricing model for Relativity's aiR for Review and aiR for Privilege: all-in unlimited pricing per gigabyte (GB) for both transactional and subscription clients.

This industry-first offering removes a longstanding barrier to AI adoption in legal discovery and investigations-uncertainty of document-based pricing. With a predictable fixed-fee model, Cimplifi empowers clients to fully harness the potential of generative AI across their data sets without the concern of runaway costs.

“Historically, firms have been cautious about integrating AI into eDiscovery and investigations due to unpredictable pricing tied to document volume,” said Marc Zamsky, chief executive officer of Cimplifi.“With our all-in, fixed-fee offering for Relativity's aiR for Review and aiR for Privilege, we're eliminating that barrier. Clients can now unleash the full power of generative AI across their data sets, iterating, exploring, and refining knowing their costs are controlled.”

This announcement builds on the momentum of the recent launch of Unifi ai , a comprehensive services program built on the company's deep expertise in AI and legal technology. Designed to unify and operationalize AI across legal and compliance workflows, Unifi ai provides strategic guidance, implementation support, and ongoing optimization to help clients maximize the value of AI. Together, Unifi ai and the fixed-fee pricing model represent a strategic leap forward-making scalable, transformative AI review not only possible, but practical, predictable, and accessible to all.

As legal teams face growing volumes of data and increasing pressure to deliver insights faster and more cost-effectively. The implications for clients are profound:



Predictable budgeting for AI review projects

Unlimited exploration of data without cost constraints

Accelerated insights and decision-making through iterative AI workflows Greater confidence in deploying advanced technology across matters of all sizes

As the future of review continues to evolve, Cimplifi remains committed to leading the charge by delivering innovative solutions that redefine what's possible in eDiscovery.

About Cimplifi TM

Cimplifi is a leading integrated legal services provider, leveraging technology and expertise to simplify the experience of eDiscovery and contract analytics for law firms, legal departments, and the public sector. Our client-centric ecosystem and experience offers a curated portfolio of technology-enabled solutions that integrates proprietary tools and automated workflows with market-leading software to deliver an easy-to-use, end-to-end system that streamlines processes, unifies reporting, and empowers users. For more than two decades, clients have relied on our expertise and ingenuity to solve complex challenges, bring innovative solutions, and deliver intelligence and insight to help them manage risk, control costs, and get more done, more effectively and with far less effort and stress. Cimplifi is ISO 27001 certified and is a System One company. Learn more at .

