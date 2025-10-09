Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Matone Cooper Mobile Dentistry: A Dental Service Company That Provides On Site Dental Care To School Age Children And Senior Living Facility Residents.


(MENAFN- iCrowdNewsWire) Matone Cooper Mobile Dentistry

North Little Rock, AR 72116, US
Healthcare

Matone Cooper Mobile Dentistry is a dental service company that provides on site dental care to school age children and senior living facility residents. This allows our patients to be in their own environment resulting in greater comfort and convenience. With the utilization of ultra-light mobile dental equipment, our mobile dental teams provide both preventive and restorative dental care to our patients. The combination of both on site dental care and education helps to empower the residents of Arkansas to improve and maintain proper oral healthcare.

Products / Services Mobile Dentistry

10 years, 3 months 8 Other Healthcare

Privately-Held

