Creator Palooza Arrives In Atlanta - A New Cultural Destination For Creators, Brands & Communities

EINPresswire/ -- BGD Media (formerly Black Girl Digital) announces Creator Palooza Week, November 3–9, and the 4th Annual BGD Global Creator Awards, recognizing creators as the driving force behind culture and commerce.

The creators shaping culture are gathering in Atlanta. Creator Palooza Week (Nov 3–9, 2025), produced by BGD Media (formerly Black Girl Digital), returns as the premier destination where creators activate their communities offline, and brands join the movement to amplify their impact. Born from Black Influencer Weekend, Creator Palooza has evolved into a global platform celebrating creators as the true drivers of culture, community, and commerce. Throughout the week, creators and brands will connect through immersive experiences designed to celebrate authenticity, innovation, and cultural excellence, with additional brand and media partners to be announced in the coming weeks.

Voting Opens for the 4th Annual BGD Global Creator

Awards Voting is now open for the 4th Annual BGD Global Creator Awards, spotlighting the creators and brand partnerships shaping culture, commerce, and community. This year marks record-breaking growth, with: Over 400 diverse creators nominated, up from 100 in 2023. More than 20 professional judges, a 50% increase from last year, ensuring accuracy, context, and fairness in every category. Four new award categories, reflecting the evolution of the creator economy and its expanding influence:

● Creator Entrepreneur of the Year

● Best Celebrity Brand Partnership

● Creator Legacy Lens Award

● Social Good Creator of the Year Award

The addition of Best Celebrity Brand Partnership reflects the evolution of the industry, where celebrities and creators are often grouped together. This new category recognizes that while celebrities serve as brand ambassadors, platform creators drive consistent engagement and cultural influence. The expansion ensures both can be celebrated authentically within their lanes.

The Creator Legacy Lens Award will honor celebrity photographer Johnny Nunez, while the Social Good Creator of the Year Award will recognize creator and activist Lynae Vanee. Both honors were nominated by Social Justice leader and Creator Awards Board Advisor Tamika D. Mallory, who recognized the importance of spotlighting creators whose work transcends content and drives cultural change.

This year’s Female Legacy Honoree is De’arra Taylor, celebrated for her evolution from digital storyteller to beauty entrepreneur and fashion visionary.

“The BGD Global Creator Awards are a defining milestone in a creator’s career journey,” said LaToya Shambo, Founder & CEO of BGD Media. “Last year, creator Jayla Henry took home two awards, and the impact was felt across the web, her community celebrated alongside the brands that partner with her. For many creators, it’s the first time they realize they can be recognized for showing up as their authentic selves. Our mission is to close that gap in the advertising industry so creators feel deserving, seen, and motivated to keep striving for excellence. Last year we saw more than 100,000 votes, and this year we’re aiming to quadruple that support.”

Winners will be announced live on November 10 in Atlanta during the 4th Annual BGD Global Creator Awards, the culminating event of Creator Palooza Week (Nov 3–9). The awards show is invite-only, welcoming 250 of today’s most brilliant content creators and brand leaders, but fans, brands, and partners will have multiple opportunities to connect with creators throughout Creator Palooza Week.

Vote now at

What a Cultural Reset Looks Like

Creator Palooza Week embodies the intersection of creativity, community, and commerce through curated experiences led by creators themselves:

● Creator Restaurant Week in partnership with Hungry Homegirl: Connecting Atlanta’s most buzzworthy restaurants with top creators to celebrate food as a universal connector between culture and community.

“Creator Restaurant Week is about more than dining out. It’s about bringing restaurants and creators together in a way that hasn’t been done before,” said Tailor Payton, founder of Hungry Homegirl. “It creates a space for community, culture, and authentic connection, all while celebrating amazing food and the restaurants behind it.”

● Black Girls Who Write Literary Awards x Spotify Audiobooks: Uplifting Black women storytellers shaping the next generation of media.

● The Global Creator Awards: Culminating the week with a cinematic storytelling premiere and live celebration of creator excellence.

This year, Creator Palooza’s media reach expands through a partnership with My Code, the leading multicultural media platform connecting brands to diverse audiences.

“Emerging creators are shaping the future of culture,” said Damian Benders, General Manager, B Code at My Code. “Our partnership with BGD Media ensures Creator Palooza’s impact extends beyond Atlanta and into multicultural communities nationwide.”

“Black Influencer Weekend was where we started, but Creator Palooza is where we’re going,” added LaToya Shambo. “Here, creators don’t just show up for brands, they show up for their communities. Creator Palooza is where that transformation happens, and where brands show up to amplify, not gatekeep.”

About Creator Palooza

Creator Palooza Week (Nov 3–9, 2025 | Atlanta, GA) is a cultural reset celebrating the bold, global influence of today’s creators. Powered by BGD Media (formerly Black Girl Digital), Creator Palooza is where audiences become communities, creators lead the movement, and brands amplify the connection. The weeklong experience features Creator Restaurant Week, the Black Girls Who Write Literary Awards, exclusive creator gatherings, and the 4th Annual BGD Global Creator Awards.

About BGD Media

Founded in 2016 as Black Girl Digital, BGD Media is a global creator media and marketing company dedicated to creating equity in the creator economy. With a network of 184,000+ newsletter subscribers, 130,000+ social followers, and hundreds of engaged creators, BGD Media helps brands authentically reach multicultural audiences driving $1.98 trillion in consumer spending power. Past partners include Walt Disney World, YouTube, Snap, African Pride, and JPMorgan Chase.