Srinagar Police Launches Drive to Inspect SIM Card Vendors

Srinagar- In its continued efforts to strengthen public safety and communication security, District Police Srinagar has initiated a comprehensive inspection drive of SIM card vendors across the district.

The drive aims to prevent the misuse of SIM cards for any criminal, fraudulent, or terror-related activities and to ensure strict compliance with Know Your Customer (KYC) guidelines and telecom regulations, a police spokesman said in a statement.

Police teams from all five zones - covering Police Stations Khanyar, Lal Bazar, Saddar, Shalteng, Nigeen, Nishat, Rajbagh, RM Bagh, Soura, Parimpora, Karan Nagar, Nowgam, Batamaloo, Maisuma, Kralkhud, Kothibagh, Zakoora, Ahmad Nagar and Police Posts Noorbagh and Bagiyas - conducted thorough inspections of SIM vendors operating within their respective jurisdictions.

During the first day of the operation, over 100 SIM vendors were checked, focusing on verification of identity proofs, record maintenance, and ensuring that SIMs are issued only to genuine subscribers with valid documentation.

Any vendor found violating regulatory norms will face legal consequences, including penalties, cancellation of license, or prosecution under relevant laws.