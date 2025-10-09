India On Track To Become 3Rd Largest Economy: Starmer

British Prime Minister PM Keir Starmer

Mumbai- India is on track to become the third largest economy by 2028 and the UK is perfectly placed to be a partner in this journey, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said on Thursday.

Addressing a news conference here, he expressed confidence that US President Donald Trump's Israel-Hamas peace plan will bring relief to the hostages, civilian population in Gaza, and the whole world.

The India-UK trade deal is a launchpad to boost British leadership in areas ranging from technology to life sciences to renewable energy and more, he said, adding that the two countries are also deepening the UK-India Technology Security Initiative.

The British PM, who arrived in India on Wednesday, said he and Prime Minister Narendra Modi discussed the Russia-Ukraine conflict, and looked at the outcome both of the countries want, which focused on ending the conflict.