Healing Minds, Healing Kashmir

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer) October 10 marks World Mental Health Day - a reminder that mental well-being is central to human health. Globally, one in eight people experiences a mental disorder such as depression or anxiety. In India, nearly 15% of the population faces psychological distress. The crisis is more acute in Kashmir, where decades of conflict and uncertainty have left deep emotional scars. Studies suggest that nearly half of the adult population experiences some form of mental health issue, with young people aged 15 to 25 being the most affected.

Yet, amid this bleak picture, there is a glimmer of progress. Years of awareness campaigns, academic discussions, and NGO outreach have slowly begun to chip away at the stigma surrounding mental illness in Kashmir. Among the educated and urban youth, it is now increasingly acceptable to seek counselling or therapy. Schools and universities occasionally host mental health workshops, and social media has become a platform for open conversations. This cultural shift - however gradual - represents a significant step forward.

Still, silence persists in many quarters. While people may talk more freely about stress and anxiety, the deeper issues - trauma, depression, suicidal thoughts - remain under-discussed.