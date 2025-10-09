BJP's Chugh Urges NC Govt To Make First-Year Performance Public

BJP leader Tarun Chug

Jammu- BJP national general secretary and in-charge of Jammu and Kashmir Tarun Chugh asked the National Conference (NC) on Thursday to make its report card public on the completion of the first year of its government, claiming that the party has failed to deliver on its promises made during the Assembly polls.

He said Lieutenant Governor (LG) Manoj Sinha gave his nod to 95 per cent of the decisions taken by the Jammu and Kashmir government led by Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and that the NC is deliberately raking up the dual-power controversy to deviate the attention of the public from its own failures.

Chugh was talking to reporters on the sidelines of a party meeting here to discuss the upcoming Assembly bypolls in Budgam and Nagrota and Rajya Sabha election for the four seats of the Union Territory.

Union minister Jitendra Singh, Jammu and Kashmir BJP president Sat Sharma and other senior party leaders attended the deliberations. This was the second meeting convened by the saffron party in Jammu and Kashmir in five days.

“My request to the chief minister is to come out with the report card of his government, which will complete its first year in office next week.... He should make public the election promises that his government has fulfilled,” Chugh told reporters outside the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) headquarters here.