Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
BJP's Chugh Urges NC Govt To Make First-Year Performance Public

BJP's Chugh Urges NC Govt To Make First-Year Performance Public


2025-10-09 03:15:15
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer)
BJP leader Tarun Chug

Jammu- BJP national general secretary and in-charge of Jammu and Kashmir Tarun Chugh asked the National Conference (NC) on Thursday to make its report card public on the completion of the first year of its government, claiming that the party has failed to deliver on its promises made during the Assembly polls.

He said Lieutenant Governor (LG) Manoj Sinha gave his nod to 95 per cent of the decisions taken by the Jammu and Kashmir government led by Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and that the NC is deliberately raking up the dual-power controversy to deviate the attention of the public from its own failures.

Chugh was talking to reporters on the sidelines of a party meeting here to discuss the upcoming Assembly bypolls in Budgam and Nagrota and Rajya Sabha election for the four seats of the Union Territory.

Union minister Jitendra Singh, Jammu and Kashmir BJP president Sat Sharma and other senior party leaders attended the deliberations. This was the second meeting convened by the saffron party in Jammu and Kashmir in five days.

“My request to the chief minister is to come out with the report card of his government, which will complete its first year in office next week.... He should make public the election promises that his government has fulfilled,” Chugh told reporters outside the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) headquarters here.

MENAFN09102025000215011059ID1110175445

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search