(MENAFN- Baystreet) 10:08 AM EST - Eloro Resources Ltd. : Announced further assay results from two step-out drillholes (DSB-88 and DSB-89) of the second phase definition diamond drilling program. Both holes are in the Silver-Zinc-Polymetallic Domain in the potential Santa Barbara starter pit area. These results further expand the footprint of this domain and indicate that the deposit continues to be open to the east. To date, a total of 6,756m of diamond drilling in 14 holes has been completed in the current definition drilling phase. A total of 3,371m was completed in the seven reported holes, with assay results pending for one remaining hole totaling 514m in length. Eloro Resources Ltd. shares T are trading up $0.04 at $1.54.
