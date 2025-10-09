LATT SEO Unveils AI-Powered SEO To Boost Industrial B2B Brands
The approach combines entity-focused keyword research, structured-data implementation, and AI-optimized content to help B2B brands gain visibility not only on major search engines in organic search, but also on emerging AI-powered search assistants.
"B2B buyers are relying on organic and AI search for supplier recommendations," said Jeremy Litwicki, Founder of LATT SEO. "Our program positions brands to capture high-value leads in this rapidly evolving search landscape."
The release underscores how buying behavior in B2B is shifting toward conversational-AI recommendations and highlights the competitive advantage of being AI-search-ready.
The new program includes:
- Entity-based keyword and topic mapping to strengthen brand presence in organic and AI searches AI-enhanced structured data for maximum visibility on conversational AI platforms Optimized content workflows for complex B2B search queries Advanced dashboards tracking SEO and AI-search performance
Industrial and manufacturing firms interested in future-proofing their lead-generation strategy can learn more at .
About LATT SEO
Operating since 2016, LATT SEO is a B2B-focused SEO agency that helps industrial, manufacturing, and distribution brands attract high-value contracts and enterprise-level buyers through data-driven search strategies, advanced structured data, and AI-ready content.
