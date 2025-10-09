Emperor Metals Announces Closing Of $10 Million LIFE Offering

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Edmonton, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - October 9, 2025) - Emperor Metals Inc. (CSE: AUOZ) (OTCQB: EMAUF) (FSE: 9NH) ("" or the ""), a mineral exploration and development company focused on Quebec's Southern Abitibi Greenstone Belt, is pleased to announce the closing of its previously announced "best efforts" private placement for aggregate gross proceeds of approximately $9,943,000 (the ""). Pursuant to the Offering, the Company issued (i) 14,714,999 units of the Company (the "") at a price of $0.20 per Common Unit, and (ii) 25,000,000 units of the Company issued on a "flow-through" basis (the "" and together with the Common Units, the "") at a price of $0.28 per FT Unit.

The Offering was led by SCP Resource Finance LP (" SCP ") acting as lead agent and sole bookrunner on behalf of a syndicate of agents including Canaccord Genuity Corp. (together with SCP, the " Agents "). The Offering was conducted pursuant to an agency agreement dated October 9, 2025, between the Company and the Agents.

The Offered Securities were issued pursuant to the listed issuer financing exemption under Part 5A of National Instrument 45-106 – Prospectus Exemptions as amended by Coordinated Blanket Order 45-935 – Exemptions from Certain Conditions of the Listed Issuer Financing Exemption (the " Listed Issuer Financing Exemption "). The Offered Securities issued under the Listed Issuer Financing Exemption are not subject to a hold period pursuant to applicable Canadian securities laws.

The Company will use an amount equal to the gross proceeds from the sale of the FT Units, pursuant to the provisions in the Income Tax Act (Canada) (the " Tax Act "), to incur (or be deemed to incur) eligible "Canadian exploration expenses" that qualify as "flow-through mining expenditures" (as both terms are defined in the Tax Act) (the " Qualifying Expenditures ") related to the Company's Duquesne West Project and Lac Pelletier Project in Quebec, on or before December 31, 2026, and to renounce all the Qualifying Expenditures in favour of the subscribers of the FT Shares effective December 31, 2025.

The net proceeds raised from the sale of the Common Units will be used by the Company for general and administrative expenses and working capital purposes as further described in the Company's offering document under the Listed Issuer Financing Exemption dated September 12, 2025.

As consideration for the services rendered by the Agents under the Offering, the Agents received, among other things, 2,382,899 non-transferable broker warrants, each exercisable for a period of 24 months from the closing of the Offering to acquire one Common Share (each, a " Broker Warrant Share ") at an exercise price per Broker Warrant Share of $0.20.

Direct Settlers

As part of the Offering, certain additional subscribers will be settling their subscriptions directly with the Company (the " Direct Settlers "). A portion of the Direct Settlers are expected to close in the coming weeks.

About Emperor Metals Inc.

Emperor Metals Inc. is a high-grade gold exploration and development company focused on Quebec's Southern Abitibi Greenstone Belt, leveraging AI-driven exploration techniques. Emperor Metals is dedicated to unlocking the substantial resource potential of the Duquesne West Gold Project and the Lac Pelletier Project, both situated in this prolific mining district.

Emperor Metals is led by a dynamic group of resource sector professionals who have a strong record of success in evaluating and advancing mining projects from exploration through to production, attracting capital and overcoming adversity to deliver exceptional shareholder value. For more information, please refer to SEDAR+ ( ), under Emperor Metals' profile.

Under an option agreement, Emperor Metals agreed to acquire a 100% interest in a mineral claim package comprising 38 claims covering approximately 1,389 ha, located in the Duparquet Township of Quebec (the "Duquesne West Property") from Duparquet Assets Ltd., a 50% owned subsidiary of Globex Mining Enterprises Inc. (TSX: GMX).