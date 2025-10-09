Anteros Metals Enters Definitive Agreement
In order to exercise the Option, the Company shall:
- Underwrite the Phase 1 cost of a 1,350m borehole at the Property (the " Drilling ") (estimated at a minimum of $400,000 and up to $600,000 of anticipated exploration costs) to earn a contingent 20% interest in the Property (" First Phase ");
Make a one-time up-front cash payment to Rift in the amount of $50,000, such payment to be made before the Drilling is commenced; and Complete a second phase of exploration pursuant to Phase 1 results and recommendations for a Phase 2 exploration program (the " Second Phase ").
Upon completing the Second Phase, the Company and Rift will incorporate a joint venture (the " Joint Venture ") which will be governed by a joint venture agreement (the " JV Agreement "). If the Company does not enter into the Joint Venture or commence the Second Phase, the Option will not vest.
Upon completion of the First Phase, the Company will own 20% of the Joint Venture and Rift will own 80%. In the event that the Company funds and completes the Second Phase, the Company will acquire an additional 29% of the Joint Venture, and the Joint Venture will be 49% the Company and 51% Rift.
ABOUT ANTEROS METALS INC.
Anteros Metals Inc. is a Canadian exploration company focused on advancing a pipeline of critical minerals projects across Newfoundland and Labrador and select Canadian jurisdictions. The Company is targeting copper, nickel, zinc, and emerging strategic commodities that support the global energy transition. Immediate plans for their flagship Knob Lake Property include bringing the historical Fe-Mn Mineral Resource Estimate into current status as well as commencing baseline environmental and feasibility studies.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- VUBE Exchange Announces Unified Account Integration Across VUBE Pro, VUBE Plus, And VUBE Max
- Fitell Corporation Launches Solana (SOL) Digital Asset Treasury With $100M Financing Facility, With Focus On Yield And On-Chain Defi Innovation
- Meanwhile, Bitcoin Life Insurer, Secures $82M To Meet Soaring Demand For Inflation-Proof Savings
- Edgen Launches Multi‐Agent Intelligence Upgrade To Unify Crypto And Equity Analysis
- The Bitcoin Way Launches Panama Discovery Trip - A Premium 3-Day Plan B Experience
- Seoul Exchange, One Of Only Two Licensed Platforms For Unlisted Securities, Will Exclusively Use Story To Settle Tokenized Rwas
CommentsNo comment