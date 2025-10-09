Global X Investments Canada Inc. Opens The Market
- Global X China Hang Seng TECH Index ETF (TSX: CHQQ) Global X 1-3 Year U.S. Treasury Bond Index ETF (TSX: TSTX, TSTX.F, TSTX.U) Global X 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Bond Index ETF (TSX: TLTX, TLTX.F, TLTX.U) Global X Silver Covered Call ETF (TSX: AGCC)
Global X Investments Canada Inc. is an innovative financial services company and offers one of the largest suites of exchange traded funds in Canada. The Global X Fund family includes a broadly diversified range of solutions for investors of all experience levels to meet their investment objectives in a variety of market conditions. Global X has more than $44 billion of assets under management and 150 ETFs listed on major Canadian stock exchanges. Global X is a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Mirae Asset Financial Group, which manages more than $800 billion of assets across 19 countries and global markets around the world.
