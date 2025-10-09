Global X Investments Canada Inc. Opens The Market

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 9, 2025) - Chris McHaney, EVP Head of Investment Management and Strategy, Global X Canada ("Global X" or the "Company") his team, and Laura Somerville, Head of US Index Sales, ICE Indices, joined Graham MacKenzie, Managing Director, Exchange Traded Products, Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX"), to open the market and celebrate the launch of the Company's four new ETFs:



Global X China Hang Seng TECH Index ETF (TSX: CHQQ)

Global X 1-3 Year U.S. Treasury Bond Index ETF (TSX: TSTX, TSTX.F, TSTX.U)

Global X 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Bond Index ETF (TSX: TLTX, TLTX.F, TLTX.U) Global X Silver Covered Call ETF (TSX: AGCC)



Global X Investments Canada Inc. is an innovative financial services company and offers one of the largest suites of exchange traded funds in Canada. The Global X Fund family includes a broadly diversified range of solutions for investors of all experience levels to meet their investment objectives in a variety of market conditions. Global X has more than $44 billion of assets under management and 150 ETFs listed on major Canadian stock exchanges. Global X is a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Mirae Asset Financial Group, which manages more than $800 billion of assets across 19 countries and global markets around the world.