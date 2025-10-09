Benton Provides Update On Its Stake In Clean Air Metals Inc. - New PEA Delivers C$219.4M Pre-Tax NPV, 39% IRR For The Thunder Bay North Project

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Thunder Bay, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 9, 2025) - Benton Resources Inc . (TSXV: BEX) ("Benton" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the newly announced Clean Air Metals PEA Deliversfor the Thunder Bay North Project. See Clean Air Metals (TSXV: AIR) News Release date October 9, 2025. Benton current holdsand retains aon the lower portion on the Thunder Bay North Deposit and all of the Escape Lake Deposit (see attached maps). All figures are in Canadian Dollars, unless specified otherwise.

Highlights from the Clean Air announcement.



The project has a $219.4M1 pre-tax NPV8 against a project capital cost of $89.5M. After-tax NPV of $157.5M

The pre-tax internal rate of return (IRR) is 39%, and the after-tax IRR is 32%

At spot pricing1, pre-tax NPV8 totals $316M with pre-tax IRR of 52%

The asset is designed from the ground up as a low-cost, high-margin producer with access to the first seven months from collaring the ramp portal. The project maximizes the use of temporary infrastructure and utilizes toll milling at a nearby facility

The capital payback is 2.5 years from the start of production through healthy operating margins of 45%

Baseline environmental studies are primarily completed to support future permitting of the project

The Project is near the City of Thunder Bay, Canada, where key highway and electrical infrastructure and support are located

The Company has positive relationships and is working closely with nearby Indigenous communities to allow full and meaningful participation in the project

The resource has been updated with additional drilling and new pricing, highlighting a 14.9M tonne indicated resource grading 2.66 g/t 2PGE2, 0.40% Cu and 0.24% Ni Additionally, there are 2.49M tonnes of inferred resource grading 1.62 g/t 2PGE2, 0.31% Cu and 0.19% Ni. There are no reserves

Maps: Benton's Interest for Thunder Nay North and Escape Lake Deposits.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:









To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:



Benton Resources is a well-financed mineral exploration company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol BEX. Benton has a diversified, highly prospective property portfolio and holds large equity positions in other mining companies that are advancing high-quality assets. Whenever possible, BEX retains net smelter return (NSR) royalties with potential long-term cash flow.

Benton is focused on advancing its high-grade Copper-Gold Great Burnt Project in central Newfoundland, which has a Mineral Resource estimate of 667,000 tonnes @ 3.21% Cu Indicated and 482,000 @ 2.35% Cu Inferred. The Project has an excellent geological setting covering 25km of strike and boasts six known Cu-Au-Ag zones over 15km that are all open for expansion. Further potential for discovery is excellent given the extensive number of untested geophysical targets and Cu-Au soil anomalies. Phase 1 and 2 drill programs returned impressive results including 25.42 m of 5.51% Cu, including 9.78 m of 8.31% Cu, and 1.00 m of 12.70% Cu. Drilling at the South Pond Gold Zone, approximately 7.5 km north of the Great Burnt Copper-Gold Zone, has confirmed a robust gold-mineralized system over 2.5 km with results of 74.20 m of 1.43g/t Au and 43.75 m of 1.62g/t Au and is open for expansion in all directions.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of Benton Resources Inc.,

"Stephen Stares"

Stephen Stares, President

Parties interested in seeking more information about properties available for option can contact Mr. Stares at the number below.