Josh Kesselman, RAW Founder, Launches High Times Podcast

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - October 9, 2025) - Josh Kesselman , the founder of RAW rolling papers and new owner of High Times® magazine, has launched a podcast that delves into entrepreneurship, personal growth, and the evolving cannabis industry. Drawing on decades of experience as a pioneer in the smoking accessories market and having a deep connection to the cannabis community, Kesselman intends to use this new platform to share his insights on building authentic brands, fostering community, and navigating the challenges of corporate structures. Kesselman is joined by Jacob Karp, CEO and co-owner of The Inventing Room, Arizona's first licensed solventless cannabis company. Together, they explore the history of the cannabis industry as one built by outlaws, and how true entrepreneurship prioritizes people over profits.



In the inaugural episode, Kesselman reflects on the 1990s federal raid that upended his early career, a case that, in hindsight, illustrates just how much the world has changed. At the height of the government's war on drugs, he was swept up in what he describes as a politically driven crackdown on cannabis culture, punished for selling accessories that today are sold openly and legally. The experience, though devastating at the time, became the catalyst for his greatest success. "I had stores and I was really happy in my stores. I loved my stores. I never would have left them," Kesselman stated, "But I'm so thankful that I went through that [...] because when one door closes, another one opens. In this case, it forced me to go into rolling papers more than ever before. It forced me to completely focus on it."

Kesselman also discussed his personal philosophy, including the "two trains theory," which outlines a method for transitioning from traditional employment to entrepreneurship, and emphasizes the importance of following one's own dreams rather than conforming to societal expectations. For Kesselman , entrepreneurship represents liberation and he encourages listeners to create their own paths. "You want to work for you. Pick up some knowledge from me [...] go start your own thing," he says, emphasizing that small, self-driven initiatives often grow into sustainable businesses without investors dictating direction.







Throughout the episode, Kesselman emphasizes that success is not merely financial. From fostering intergenerational living on his family homestead to creating joy and stability for his community, he underscores empathy and human connection as central to meaningful achievement. "Don't chase cool," Kesselman advises. "Chase joy." The podcast also explores broader societal issues, including corporate monopolization, housing and healthcare inequities, and the ways communities can resist systemic pressures.

Community and human connection are central to Kesselman's message. He stresses the importance of uplifting others, particularly during difficult times, noting that such acts often return energy and perspective to the giver. He highlights the cannabis community as a uniquely empathetic space, forged through shared experiences and the pursuit of mutual joy and creativity.

In closing, Kesselman reflected on the impact of his work, "In the beginning when I was feeling downtrodden in any way, I would remind myself, 'Hey Josh, your rolling papers have made millions of people a little bit happier," he told listeners. "If I can share even more, help you succeed, then I've done something incredible." With a mission to inspire, educate, and uplift, the High Times podcast is offering listeners both a candid look at one of cannabis culture's most influential entrepreneurs and a blueprint for living a life of purpose and passion.







The High Times podcast aims to offer insight, guidance, and inspiration for entrepreneurs, innovators, and cannabis enthusiasts, highlighting the lessons Kesselman has learned from decades of building businesses, navigating adversity, and championing community.

Kesselman's full interview with Jacob Karp can be found here .