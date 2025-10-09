AIM6 Ventures And Elevate Service Group Announce Closing Of Subscription Receipt Offering

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 9, 2025) - AIM6 Ventures Inc. (TSXV: AIMF.P) ("" or the "") and ElevateDesign Ventures Inc. ("") are pleased to announce that Elevate has completed the previously announced brokered private placement of subscription receipts ("") led by Beacon Securities Limited ("") and a syndicate of agents (collectively, the "") for gross proceeds of $7,938,000 (the ""). The Offering was completed in connection with the proposed business combination (the "") between AIM6 and Elevate detailed in the press release of AIM6 dated October 8, 2025, which transaction is intended to constitute AIM6's "Qualifying Transaction" pursuant to Policy 2.4 of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "") to ultimately form the resulting issuer (the "") and the listing of the Resulting Issuer common shares (the "") on the TSXV.

The Company intends to change its name to "Elevate Service Group Inc." upon completion of the Transaction and has applied to be listed as a Tier 1 Industrial Issuer on the TSXV under the ticker "SERV". The Transaction is expected to be completed in October 2025.

The Offering

Under the terms of the Offering and pursuant to an agency agreement (the " Agency Agreement ") dated October 9, 2025 among Elevate, AIM6 and the Agents, Elevate issued 7,938,000 Subscription Receipts at a price of $1.00 per Subscription Receipt (the " Offering Price ") for gross proceeds of $7,938,000. The net proceeds of the Offering will be used to support the acquisitions of Infinity Group Construction Inc. and First Choice Maintenance Inc. in connection with the Transaction, for investments in technology, building and fleet, to support potential acquisitions, and for working capital and general corporate purposes.

Each Subscription Receipt will automatically convert into one common share (a " Share ") of Elevate on the satisfaction or waiver of all conditions precedent to the Transaction and certain other ancillary conditions customary for transactions of this nature (collectively, the " Release Conditions "), without the payment of additional consideration or the taking of further action on the part of the subscriber.

The net proceeds of the Offering will be held in escrow pending the satisfaction of the Release Conditions. In the event the event the Transaction does not occur on or before February 6, 2026, the gross proceeds of the Offering shall be returned to the purchasers pro rata without any deduction or interest, and the Subscription Receipts shall be automatically cancelled.

Upon completion of the Transaction, each Share issued pursuant to the Offering will automatically be exchanged for one Resulting Issuer Common Share.

Pursuant to the Agency Agreement, the Agents received a cash commission of $201,610 and a corporate finance fee of $119,000 (a portion of which has been escrowed pending the satisfaction of the Release Conditions). The Agents also received 334,410 options (" Compensation Options "), each of which entitles the holder to acquire one Share at an exercise price of $1.00 per share for two years following the satisfaction of the Release Conditions. On closing of the Transaction, the Compensation Options will be exchanged for options to purchase Resulting Issuer Common Shares having the same exercise price and expiry date as the Compensation Options.

Unless permitted under securities legislation, all securities issued pursuant to the Offering are subject to a hold period ending on the date that is four months and a day after the later of (i) October 9, 2025, and (ii) the date that Elevate became a reporting issuer in any province or territory. The Resulting Issuer Common Shares received in exchange for the Shares are expected to be freely tradable and not subject to a hold period upon completion of the Transaction.

Filing Statement

In connection with the Transaction and pursuant to TSXV requirements, the Corporation will file a filing statement (the " Filing Statement ") on SEDAR+, which will contain details regarding the Transaction, the Offering, the Corporation, Elevate and the Resulting Issuer.

AIM6 Ventures Inc.

AIM6 was incorporated under the OBCA on January 13, 2021 and is a Capital Pool Company (as defined in the policies of the TSXV) listed on the TSXV. AIM6 has no commercial operations and no assets other than cash.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking information" (" forward-looking information ") within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking information and are based on expectations, estimates, and projections as of the date of this news release. Any statement that discusses predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events, or performance (often but not always using phrases such as "expects", "does not expect", "is expected", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "budgets", "schedules", "forecasts", "estimates", "believes" or "intends" or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events, or results "may" or "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking information.

In disclosing the forward-looking information contained in this press release, the Company has made certain assumptions, including that regulatory approvals for the Transaction will be received. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking information are reasonable, it can give no assurance that the expectations of any forward-looking information will prove to be correct. Known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors may cause actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Such factors include but are not limited to: availability of financing; delay or failure to receive board, shareholder, or regulatory approvals; and general business, economic, competitive, political, and social uncertainties. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking information contained in this press release. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information to reflect actual results, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in assumptions, changes in factors affecting such forward-looking information, or otherwise.