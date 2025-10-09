Centaurus Energy Announces Revocation Of Cease Trade Order And Reinstatement To Trading
Due to a change in auditor and a resulting financial statement restatement, additional time was required to finalize the audit and prepare the restated financial statements and related disclosures.
The Company has published its Annual Filings.
The Company has also published its financial results (Financial Statements and Managements Discussion and Analysis) for the 1st quarter of 2025 and the 2nd quarter of 2025.
In light of the revocation of the Cease Trade Order, the Company expects that the Company's shares will be reinstated shortly.
Change of Business Update and Working Capital Deficiency
On December 23, 2024, the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") conditionally accepted the Company's Proposed Change of Business.
Centaurus Energy Inc. held a general and special meeting of shareholders on February 26, 2025. All the matters that were raised in the context of the Company's annual general and special meeting were approved. Specifically, relating to the Company's Change of Business, the shareholders approved the change of business of the Company from a Tier 2 Oil & Gas Issuer to a Tier 2 Investment Issuer and approved the change of the name of the Company from "Centaurus Energy Inc." to "Layer One Inc."
The Company continues to work with the Exchange to complete all the conditions precedent to its acceptance of the Change of Business and Name Change, upon which the Company's name will be officially changed, along with the assignment of new stock ticker symbols.
One of the Exchange's conditions precedent to its acceptance of the Change of Business is a "closing of a satisfactory concurrent financing for a minimum of USD 5 million." In this regard, the Company continues to be in discussions with potential partners. The Company intends to use the proceeds of this independent financing to satisfy, as needed, the Company's working capital deficiency ($4,896,000, as at June 30, 2025), with excess, to be directed toward investment in digital assets. Until the Exchange finally accepts the Company's Change of Business, the Company will not acquire additional cryptocurrency or digital assets.
About Centaurus Energy
Centaurus is a company focused on investing in Ether, Solana and other digital commodities. The Company's shares trade on the TSX-V under the symbol "CTA" and on the OTCID Market under the symbol "CTARF".
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- VUBE Exchange Announces Unified Account Integration Across VUBE Pro, VUBE Plus, And VUBE Max
- Fitell Corporation Launches Solana (SOL) Digital Asset Treasury With $100M Financing Facility, With Focus On Yield And On-Chain Defi Innovation
- Meanwhile, Bitcoin Life Insurer, Secures $82M To Meet Soaring Demand For Inflation-Proof Savings
- Edgen Launches Multi‐Agent Intelligence Upgrade To Unify Crypto And Equity Analysis
- The Bitcoin Way Launches Panama Discovery Trip - A Premium 3-Day Plan B Experience
- Seoul Exchange, One Of Only Two Licensed Platforms For Unlisted Securities, Will Exclusively Use Story To Settle Tokenized Rwas
CommentsNo comment