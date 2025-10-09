Centaurus Energy Announces Revocation Of Cease Trade Order And Reinstatement To Trading

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - October 9, 2025) -(TSXV: CTA) (OTCID: CTARF) ("" or the "") announces that the Alberta Securities Commission, being Centaurus' principal regulator, has fully revoked the cease trade order (the "CTO"), issued on May 7, 2025. The CTO was issued due to a delay in the filing of its audited annual financial statements, accompanying management discussion and analysis and related CEO and CFO certifications for the year ended December 31, 2024 (the "Annual Filings").

Due to a change in auditor and a resulting financial statement restatement, additional time was required to finalize the audit and prepare the restated financial statements and related disclosures.

The Company has published its Annual Filings.

The Company has also published its financial results (Financial Statements and Managements Discussion and Analysis) for the 1st quarter of 2025 and the 2nd quarter of 2025.

In light of the revocation of the Cease Trade Order, the Company expects that the Company's shares will be reinstated shortly.

Change of Business Update and Working Capital Deficiency

On December 23, 2024, the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") conditionally accepted the Company's Proposed Change of Business.

Centaurus Energy Inc. held a general and special meeting of shareholders on February 26, 2025. All the matters that were raised in the context of the Company's annual general and special meeting were approved. Specifically, relating to the Company's Change of Business, the shareholders approved the change of business of the Company from a Tier 2 Oil & Gas Issuer to a Tier 2 Investment Issuer and approved the change of the name of the Company from "Centaurus Energy Inc." to "Layer One Inc."

The Company continues to work with the Exchange to complete all the conditions precedent to its acceptance of the Change of Business and Name Change, upon which the Company's name will be officially changed, along with the assignment of new stock ticker symbols.

One of the Exchange's conditions precedent to its acceptance of the Change of Business is a "closing of a satisfactory concurrent financing for a minimum of USD 5 million." In this regard, the Company continues to be in discussions with potential partners. The Company intends to use the proceeds of this independent financing to satisfy, as needed, the Company's working capital deficiency ($4,896,000, as at June 30, 2025), with excess, to be directed toward investment in digital assets. Until the Exchange finally accepts the Company's Change of Business, the Company will not acquire additional cryptocurrency or digital assets.

About Centaurus Energy

Centaurus is a company focused on investing in Ether, Solana and other digital commodities. The Company's shares trade on the TSX-V under the symbol "CTA" and on the OTCID Market under the symbol "CTARF".