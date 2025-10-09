TMX Group Equity Financing Statistics - September 2025

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 9, 2025) - TMX Group today announced its financing activity on Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) and TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV) for September 2025.

TSX welcomed 29 new issuers in September 2025, compared with 44 in the previous month and 13 in September 2024. The new listings were 27 exchange traded products, one mining company and one consumer products & services company. Total financings raised in September 2025 increased 354% compared to the previous month, and were up 120% compared to September 2024. The total number of financings in September 2025 was 55, compared with 62 the previous month and 31 in September 2024.

There were three new issuers on TSXV in September 2025, compared with one in the previous month and five in September 2024. The new listings were three mining companies. Total financings raised in September 2025 decreased 22% compared to the previous month, but were up 63% compared to September 2024. There were 119 financings in September 2025, compared with 124 in the previous month and 94 in September 2024.

