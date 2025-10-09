Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Digital Government In Azerbaijan To Prioritize Paperless Services And Data Protection

2025-10-09 03:10:47
As part of Azerbaijan's adopted digital development strategy, the government prioritizes delivering digital transformation and innovative services to the public sector, businesses, and civil society.

Shahin Aliyev, Deputy Chairman of the Innovation and Digital Development Agency (IDDA) under the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport, emphasized this during his speech at the panel titled“A New Playground for Cybercriminals: 'Smart Cities'”, Azernews reports.

Shahin Aliyev stated,“Digital government is not limited to the concepts of 'smart cities' or 'smart villages.' Government services must be delivered entirely paperless, fostering a culture of data protection and informed decision-making. Simultaneously, the private sector should leverage government data to optimize services and accelerate digital transformation. Throughout the entire ecosystem, cybersecurity must be considered a core component.”

He added that working groups have been established to build the digital government architecture. Measures are underway to assess cybersecurity standards across public and private sectors and to integrate these standards into a unified architecture.

