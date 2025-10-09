Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Russia Strikes Railway On Border Between Sumy And Chernihiv Regions, Passengers Evacuated By Bus - Ukrainian Railways

Russia Strikes Railway On Border Between Sumy And Chernihiv Regions, Passengers Evacuated By Bus - Ukrainian Railways


2025-10-09 03:10:22
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Pertsovskyi reported this on Facebook , according to Ukrinform.

"The enemy continues to strike in order to cut off connections with frontline territories, in particular Sumy and Chernihiv regions. They are striking in order to block the main routes and are also trying to block the reserve routes. Passengers on trains bound for Sumy, Konotop, Shostka, and other cities in the region will be transported by bus transfers, currently at a safe distance from the sites of the strikes," he said.

Pertsovskyi added that Ukrainian Railways is working with the Sumy and Chernihiv regional military administrations and the mayors of Konotop, Shostka, and Nizhyn to quickly organize transfers.

Read also: Drones strike oil depot in Rostov region - social medi

Konotop Mayor Artem Semenikhin also said that some buses had been taken off city routes in Konotop to transport UZ passengers.

Earlier, as reported by Ukrinform, UZ denied reports that the Russian army had attacked the railway today

