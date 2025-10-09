Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Hackers Attack Municipal Utility In Kharkiv Region

Hackers Attack Municipal Utility In Kharkiv Region


2025-10-09 03:10:22
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) This was reported on Telegram by Serhii Zelenskyi, Mayor of Lozova, according to Ukrinform.

“The Lozova Municipal Enterprise 'Teploenergo' repelled a large-scale cyberattack. During the night of October 7–8, the company's specialists detected external interference in the system's operation. In total, more than 700 hacking attempts were recorded. If the attack had not been stopped in time, the company's main server could have been paralyzed, jeopardizing the stable operation of the city's heating supply system,” the message reads.

Zelenskyi added that since digital technologies are now actively used in the heating supply sector, such an attack could have caused delays in the start of the heating season and loss of databases.

The Mayor expressed gratitude to the specialists of the municipal enterprise and the Security Service of Ukraine for preventing the shutdown of a critical infrastructure facility.

Read also: Zelensky: If Putin wants to seize eastern Ukraine, he has to bury million of his soldiers

As Ukrinform reported, in August, the Computer Emergency Response Team of Ukraine (CERT-UA) detected a new wave of cyberattacks targeting government agencies and defense industry enterprises.

Photo: Pixabay

MENAFN09102025000193011044ID1110175324

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search