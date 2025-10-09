Hackers Attack Municipal Utility In Kharkiv Region

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported on Telegram by Serhii Zelenskyi, Mayor of Lozova, according to Ukrinform.

“The Lozova Municipal Enterprise 'Teploenergo' repelled a large-scale cyberattack. During the night of October 7–8, the company's specialists detected external interference in the system's operation. In total, more than 700 hacking attempts were recorded. If the attack had not been stopped in time, the company's main server could have been paralyzed, jeopardizing the stable operation of the city's heating supply system,” the message reads.

Zelenskyi added that since digital technologies are now actively used in the heating supply sector, such an attack could have caused delays in the start of the heating season and loss of databases.

The Mayor expressed gratitude to the specialists of the municipal enterprise and the Security Service of Ukraine for preventing the shutdown of a critical infrastructure facility.

Zelensky: If Putin wants to seize eastern Ukraine, he has to bury million of his soldiers

As Ukrinform reported, in August, the Computer Emergency Response Team of Ukraine (CERT-UA) detected a new wave of cyberattacks targeting government agencies and defense industry enterprises.

Photo: Pixabay