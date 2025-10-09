Baykar CEO Envisions Future Human-Machine Interaction Over Next 20 Years
“When I think about the future, I foresee that within the next 10 years the world will shift from individual platforms to intelligent, networked swarms. The paradigm will evolve from building the best single platform to managing the smartest swarm,” Baykar CEO stated.
According to his forecast, over the next twenty years, the interaction between people and machines will turn into a partnership.
“Within 20 years, the human–machine relationship may evolve into a partnership that thinks and debates together - in other words, thinking machines could become our teammates,” Haluk Bayraktar predicted.
In his opinion, autonomous ecosystems will dominate the world in 50 years.
"And within 50 years, I believe the world will witness integrated autonomous ecosystems that operate seamlessly across all domains - air, land, sea, cyber, and space," Bayraktar said.
As reported by Ukrinform, Baykar believes that Ukraine has formed a powerful innovation base and gained valuable experience in the technological sphere, and that the important next step is to transform startups into large industrial companies.
