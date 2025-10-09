Russians Destroy Agricultural Enterprise In Borova Community In Kharkiv Region With Air Strike
“A guided aerial bomb hit the territory of an agricultural enterprise in the village of Pidlyman. As a result of the explosion, the enterprise's production facilities were destroyed, and agricultural equipment and products were smashed. Other buildings were also damaged,” the report said.
In addition, an administrative building, a cultural center, a store, and private residential buildings were damaged in the central part of Pidlyman.
As reported, on the night of October 3, Russian troops launched a massive attack with Shahed drones on an agricultural enterprise in the Nova Vodolaha community of the Kharkiv region, killing 13,000 pigs and injuring an employee.
Photo: Borova Village Council
