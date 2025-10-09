EU Criticizes Tajikistan For Hosting Putin Despite ICC Arrest Warrant

MENAFN - UkrinForm) As reported by Ukrinform, the European External Action Service (EEAS) stated this.

The EEAS press service noted that Tajikistan, as a state party to the Rome Statute, failed to meet its obligations under international law by not executing the ICC's arrest warrant. The Kremlin leader is wanted by the ICC for international crimes, including the unlawful deportation of Ukrainian children from temporarily occupied territories.

“The EU expresses its strongest support for efforts to ensure full accountability for all crimes under international law, human rights violations and abuses stemming from the Russian war of aggression as well as victims' rights to justice, reparation and guarantees of non-repetition,” the EEAS said in a statement.

The statement also reaffirmed that the EU continues to support the ICC Prosecutor's investigation into crimes committed in Ukraine and urged all countries to cooperate with the court.

“The EU reiterates its unwavering support to the ICC and for Ukraine's independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity within its internationally recognised borders,” the European diplomatic service emphasized.

As Ukrinform previously reported, Putin traveled to Tajikistan on October 9 to take part in the Russia-Central Asia summit and a meeting of the CIS (Commonwealth of Independent States).

In response, the international human rights organization Human Rights Watch called on Tajikistan to deny Putin entry or arrest him upon arrival, citing the ICC warrant.

Photo: Unsplash