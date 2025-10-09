Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Turkmenbashi Port Takes Center Stage In Central Asian Logistics, President Berdimuhamedov Says

2025-10-09 03:10:02
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, October 9.​ Turkmenistan views strengthening economic ties between Central Asia and Russia as a top priority, the country's President Serdar Berdimuhamedov stated at the "Central Asia-Russia" summit in Tajikistan's Dushanbe, Trend reports.

He noted that while the countries have completed several major joint projects in recent years, the transport component of cooperation has become particularly significant. The main goal of these efforts is to establish a reliable, resilient, and efficient logistics system spanning Central Asian states and Russia.

President Berdimuhamedov emphasized the strategic importance of developing the international "North-South" transport corridor along the eastern coast of the Caspian Sea, highlighting its value both for regional participants and as part of the broader Eurasian transport project.

"Special attention should be paid to the Caspian transport and logistics hub to establish direct transport links between Central Asian countries and Russia via the Caspian Sea. Turkmenistan is ready for detailed discussions on utilizing the capacities of the Turkmenbashi international seaport," he added.

The head of state stressed that the successful implementation of these transport projects will create new opportunities for trade, investment, and economic growth across the region.

