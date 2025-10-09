Turkmenbashi Port Takes Center Stage In Central Asian Logistics, President Berdimuhamedov Says
He noted that while the countries have completed several major joint projects in recent years, the transport component of cooperation has become particularly significant. The main goal of these efforts is to establish a reliable, resilient, and efficient logistics system spanning Central Asian states and Russia.
President Berdimuhamedov emphasized the strategic importance of developing the international "North-South" transport corridor along the eastern coast of the Caspian Sea, highlighting its value both for regional participants and as part of the broader Eurasian transport project.
"Special attention should be paid to the Caspian transport and logistics hub to establish direct transport links between Central Asian countries and Russia via the Caspian Sea. Turkmenistan is ready for detailed discussions on utilizing the capacities of the Turkmenbashi international seaport," he added.
The head of state stressed that the successful implementation of these transport projects will create new opportunities for trade, investment, and economic growth across the region.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- VUBE Exchange Announces Unified Account Integration Across VUBE Pro, VUBE Plus, And VUBE Max
- Fitell Corporation Launches Solana (SOL) Digital Asset Treasury With $100M Financing Facility, With Focus On Yield And On-Chain Defi Innovation
- Meanwhile, Bitcoin Life Insurer, Secures $82M To Meet Soaring Demand For Inflation-Proof Savings
- Edgen Launches Multi‐Agent Intelligence Upgrade To Unify Crypto And Equity Analysis
- The Bitcoin Way Launches Panama Discovery Trip - A Premium 3-Day Plan B Experience
- Seoul Exchange, One Of Only Two Licensed Platforms For Unlisted Securities, Will Exclusively Use Story To Settle Tokenized Rwas
CommentsNo comment