Rachel S. Lee Debunks Top Press Release Myths And Reveals What Actually Works In 2025

MENAFN - GetNews)



Beverly Hills, CA - October 9, 2025 - Rachel S. Lee , founder of GetFeature , has released a new YouTube video,“Press Release Myths Debunked: What Actually Works,” where she explains the truth behind common misconceptions and shares the most effective strategies for using press releases to build authority, improve SEO, and grow your brand in 2025 .

Lee reveals why press releases are not outdated and how modern distribution strategies, combined with optimized content, can turn them into one of the most powerful marketing tools available to entrepreneurs, consultants, and small business owners.

The Top Myths About Press Releases, And the Truth

Myth #1: Press Releases Are Outdated

Many assume press releases are no longer relevant in the digital age. Lee explains that today's online press releases are more impactful than ever , thanks to modern distribution networks, automation, multimedia integration, and journalist outreach.

“Press releases have evolved,” says Lee.“They're no longer just PDFs faxed to newsrooms-they're dynamic, SEO-rich assets published across hundreds of high-authority websites.”

Myth #2: Press Releases Don't Help SEO

Lee debunks this by demonstrating how keyword-rich, properly distributed press releases:



Improve Google search visibility

Generate hundreds of backlinks to websites and social profiles

Push down outdated or irrelevant search results Feed AI-driven tools, helping businesses surface higher in recommendations



Myth #3: Nobody Reads Press Releases

The reality? People read what they can find. With strategic distribution and SEO optimization, press releases are published across hundreds of sites, ensuring they're discoverable and clickable.

Myth #4: Press Releases Are Only for Big Companies

Lee emphasizes that press releases are ideal for small businesses, solopreneurs, coaches, and consultants :



Announce product launches or services

Showcase achievements and milestones Build brand authority faster than ads or organic posts alone



Myth #5: Press Releases Are Too Expensive

Through GetFeature , Lee has negotiated bulk pricing with top-tier newswires, making guaranteed media coverage affordable while ensuring publication on 400–700+ trusted online outlets.

“We've simplified the process,” Lee says.“You don't need to navigate complex submission platforms or pay inflated agency markups; we handle everything for you, fast.”

Press Releases as a Branding & SEO Strategy

Lee explains that press releases are not just for exposure, they're an integrated strategy that fuels all areas of marketing:



SEO: Get hundreds of backlinks and rank for long-tail keywords.

Brand Authority: Use“As Seen On” logos across your site, socials, and email signatures.

Content Repurposing: Turn press releases into blog posts, email campaigns, and social content. Visibility Across Platforms: Reach customers, journalists, and search engines simultaneously.



About Rachel S. Lee & GetFeatured

Rachel S. Lee is a marketing strategist, speaker, and founder of GetFeature , a press release distribution platform helping entrepreneurs, coaches, and consultants build instant authority online . By combining keyword-rich writing with guaranteed placements on hundreds of media sites, GetFeatured empowers brands to stand out, get noticed, and dominate search results .