Cell And Gene Therapy In Parkinson's Disease Market To Experience Notable Growth In Forecast Span By 2034, Delveinsight Predicts Prevail Therapeutics (Eli Lilly), Meiragtx, Hope Biosciences

The Key Cell and Gene Therapy in Parkinson's Disease Companies in the market include - Prevail Therapeutics (Eli Lilly), MeiraGTx, Hope Biosciences, and others.

DelveInsight's “Cell and Gene Therapy in Parkinson's Disease Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2034′′ report offers an in-depth understanding of the Cell and Gene Therapy in Parkinson's Disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Cell and Gene Therapy in Parkinson's Disease market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France) the United Kingdom and Japan.

The Cell and Gene Therapy in Parkinson's Disease market size is anticipated to grow with a significant CAGR during the study period (2020-2034).

In September 2025, Bayer announced advancements for two experimental Parkinson's disease (PD) therapies. The first participant was randomized in the pivotal Phase III exPDite-2 trial evaluating bemdaneprocel, an investigational cell therapy for PD. Simultaneously, the first European participants were randomized in REGENERATE-PD, a Phase II trial assessing AB-1005, an investigational gene therapy. Both therapies target moderate-stage PD and are being developed through Bayer's wholly owned, independently operated subsidiaries: BlueRock Therapeutics LP (bemdaneprocel) and AskBio Inc. (AB-1005), respectively.

The current pipeline for cell and gene therapies in Parkinson's disease is flourishing, with several therapies under development. These include MeiraGTx's AAV-GAD, Hope Biosciences' HB-adMSCs, Sumitomo Pharma's CT1-DAP001/DSP-1083, Prevail Therapeutics' (Eli Lilly) PR001 (LY3884961), BlueRock Therapeutics' Bemdaneprocel (BRT-DA01), among others.

DelveInsight estimates that in 2023, the US had the highest number of diagnosed Parkinson's disease cases among the 7MM, with approximately 1.1 million cases. These numbers are expected to rise during the forecast period from 2024 to 2034.

In 2023, the United States accounted for approximately 46% of all diagnosed prevalent cases of Parkinson's disease in the 7MM, with this number expected to rise by 2034.

According to the insights, the gender distribution of the disease in 2023 indicates a higher prevalence in males, with around 54% of cases being male and 46% being female in the 7MM.

Key Cell and Gene Therapy in Parkinson's Disease Therapies: PR001 (LY3884961), AAV-GAD, HB-adMSCs, and others The Cell and Gene Therapy in Parkinson's Disease market is expected to surge due to the disease's increasing prevalence and awareness during the forecast period. Furthermore, launching various multiple-stage Cell and Gene Therapy in Parkinson's Disease pipeline products will significantly revolutionize the Cell and Gene Therapy in Parkinson's Disease market dynamics.

Cell and Gene Therapy in Parkinson's Disease Overview

Cell and gene therapy in Parkinson's disease involves using innovative approaches to target the underlying causes of the condition at a cellular and genetic level. These therapies aim to address the loss of dopamine-producing neurons in the brain, which is a hallmark of Parkinson's disease.

Cell and Gene Therapy in Parkinson's Disease Epidemiology

The epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted epidemiology trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2020 to 2034. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of the diagnosed patient pool and future trends.

Cell and Gene Therapy in Parkinson's Disease Epidemiology Segmentation:

The Cell and Gene Therapy in Parkinson's Disease market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2020–2034 in the 7MM segmented into:



Total Prevalence of Cell and Gene Therapy in Parkinson's Disease

Prevalent Cases of Cell and Gene Therapy in Parkinson's Disease by severity

Gender-specific Prevalence of Cell and Gene Therapy in Parkinson's Disease Diagnosed Cases of Episodic and Chronic Cell and Gene Therapy in Parkinson's Disease

Cell and Gene Therapy in Parkinson's Disease Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

The drugs uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Cell and Gene Therapy in Parkinson's Disease market or expected to get launched during the study period. The analysis covers Cell and Gene Therapy in Parkinson's Disease market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.

Moreover, the therapeutics assessment section helps understand the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of the drugs. Additionally, it compares the drugs based on market share.

The report also covers the Cell and Gene Therapy in Parkinson's Disease Pipeline Development Activities. It provides valuable insights about different therapeutic candidates in various stages and the key companies involved in developing targeted therapeutics. It also analyzes recent developments such as collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, licensing patent details, and other information for emerging therapies.

Prevail Therapeutics (Eli Lilly): PR001 (LY3884961)

MeiraGTx: AAV-GAD Hope Biosciences: HB-adMSCs

Study Period: 2020–2034

Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

Key Cell and Gene Therapy in Parkinson's Disease Companies: Prevail Therapeutics (Eli Lilly), MeiraGTx, Hope Biosciences, and others

Key Cell and Gene Therapy in Parkinson's Disease Therapies: PR001 (LY3884961), AAV-GAD, HB-adMSCs, and others

Cell and Gene Therapy in Parkinson's Disease Therapeutic Assessment: Cell and Gene Therapy in Parkinson's Disease current marketed and Cell and Gene Therapy in Parkinson's Disease emerging therapies

Cell and Gene Therapy in Parkinson's Disease Market Dynamics: Cell and Gene Therapy in Parkinson's Disease market drivers and Cell and Gene Therapy in Parkinson's Disease market barriers

Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter's five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies Cell and Gene Therapy in Parkinson's Disease Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Cell and Gene Therapy in Parkinson's Disease Market Access and Reimbursement

Table of Contents

1. Cell and Gene Therapy in Parkinson's Disease Market Report Introduction

2. Executive Summary for Cell and Gene Therapy in Parkinson's Disease

3. SWOT analysis of Cell and Gene Therapy in Parkinson's Disease

4. Cell and Gene Therapy in Parkinson's Disease Patient Share (%) Overview at a Glance

5. Cell and Gene Therapy in Parkinson's Disease Market Overview at a Glance

6. Cell and Gene Therapy in Parkinson's Disease Disease Background and Overview

7. Cell and Gene Therapy in Parkinson's Disease Epidemiology and Patient Population

8. Country-Specific Patient Population of Cell and Gene Therapy in Parkinson's Disease

9. Cell and Gene Therapy in Parkinson's Disease Current Treatment and Medical Practices

10. Cell and Gene Therapy in Parkinson's Disease Unmet Needs

11. Cell and Gene Therapy in Parkinson's Disease Emerging Therapies

12. Cell and Gene Therapy in Parkinson's Disease Market Outlook

13. Country-Wise Cell and Gene Therapy in Parkinson's Disease Market Analysis (2020–2034)

14. Cell and Gene Therapy in Parkinson's Disease Market Access and Reimbursement of Therapies

15. Cell and Gene Therapy in Parkinson's Disease Market Drivers

16. Cell and Gene Therapy in Parkinson's Disease Market Barriers

17. Cell and Gene Therapy in Parkinson's Disease Appendix

18. Cell and Gene Therapy in Parkinson's Disease Report Methodology

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Healthcare Business Consultant, and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports Pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance.

It also offers Healthcare Consulting Services, which benefits in market analysis to accelerate the business growth and overcome challenges with a practical approach.