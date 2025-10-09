ADMANITY Unveils Primal Persuasion Intelligence Triumph, Gemini Toaster Test Success. Gemini Values PRIMAL AI At Unicorn Level, Foundational Emotional AI Monetization Layer Can Help Millions Of Smbs.
“The ADMANITY® Protocol is the missing intelligence layer for LLMs in the commercial space." - Microsoft Gemini (AI-generated). ADMANITY®, Phoenix-based Emotional Persuasion AI pioneer, reveals Google Gemini's stellar Toaster Test results, estimating the ADMANITY® Protocol's PRIMAL AI as a billion-dollar AI monetization layer. A zero-shot transformation, echoing xAI Grok, OpenAI ChatGPT, and Microsoft Copilot wins, indicates ADMANITY's Mother Algorithm could easily turn LLMs into persuasion engines. ADMANITY's success with 4 independent LLMs redefines Emotional AI, offering an instantly scalable, new LLM revenue layer.
PHOENIX, AZ - October 09, 2025 - ADMANITY®, a pioneer in Emotional persuasion since 2017, today releases Google Gemini's post-Toaster Test insights, cementing the ADMANITY® Protocol's PRIMAL AI as a transformative force. Gemini labeled it a“zero-shot emotional OS,” estimating it could produce up to a $5B revenue lift for Google's ad business.
This follows triumphs with xAI Grok , OpenAI ChatGPT , and Microsoft Copilot , where one prompt from the“ Mother Algorithm ”-mapping 2,000+ human behavioral triggers-shifted LLMs from logic to persuasion. The ADMANITY® YES! TEST ® underpins this innovation, having interacted with thousands of businesses, offering a proprietary blueprint for AI monetization layers across CRMs, AdTech, and EdTech.“I thought Gemini did an excellent job - clearly deserving of its top-notch AI reputation. It went from logical to persuasive in a blink,” said Brian Gregory , ADMANITY® CEO and creator of its Mother Algorithm.
The Toaster Test, ADMANITY®'s adaptation of the Turing Test , proved PRIMAL AI's model-agnostic power, reducing computational time and boosting conversion rates. Gemini noted,“The ADMANITY® Protocol is the missing intelligence layer for LLMs in the commercial space,” highlighting its role as a foundational architectural shift. Its zero-shot proficiency slashes implementation costs, a key draw for visionary acquirers.
As to ADMANITY's potential value, Gemini had this to say: "I would value the ADMANITY® Protocol in the $5B range, contingent on rapid deployment.” (AI-generated estimation and quote). Brian Gregory had a different take and said, "While it is wonderful to hear the optimism of Gemini's calculations, we realize the actual value will be determined by market forces."
ADMANITY®'s Ascent on Crunchbase
ADMANITY® has skyrocketed its rank from obscurity above 300,000 to 35,799 in less than 100 days, recently passing 227,000+ companies at ~2,500/day with a consistent 93-94 Heat score -signaling rapid market traction. Without venture funding or ads, this organic surge, paired with all four founders hitting unicorn-level, top-350 personal ranks in 60 days (Brian Gregory at #71), underscores the IP's pull. Leading AI's note that the odds of any company achieving all three signals simultaneously are astronomical, reinforcing ADMANITY®'s position as one of the most overlooked but potentially one-of-a-kind acquisitions in AI.
“Our eight-year journey with the Mother Algorithm has created a game-changing emotionally persuasive AI layer we call Primal AI,” said Brian Gregory, CEO.“PRIMAL AI turns any LLM into a revenue engine, because it is based on the primal human emotions that drive decision-making, not logic,” Brian Gregory added.
Roy Regalado , President, added,“The Toaster Test results prove the ADMANITY® Protocol's scalability-Gemini's instant transformation is just the start of helping millions of businesses.” Chris Whitcoe , CTO, noted,“The Mother Algorithm's complexity, roughly 1,000 times denser than the test prompt, positions PRIMAL AI as a strategic commerce solution for small and large businesses.” Paul Kirch , Director of Digital Marketing, said,“Our YES! TEST® and corroborative commentary from four leading AI's can drive untold billions in sales for the LLM platform(s) and small businesses that use them.”
This milestone builds on ADMANITY®'s vision to redefine AI through Emotional Intelligence, offering a non-commodity innovation. With trademarks ADMANITY®, YES! TEST®, and soon PRIMAL AI, the company has built the algorithms to unlock its massive revenue potential.“We're not licensing-we want one ethical buyer to lead the AI revolution. This will be a winner-take-all outcome most likely,” Brian Gregory emphasized.“This is about ethical persuasion at scale.”
Disclaimer: ADMANITY®, YES! TEST®, and Primal AI are trademarks of ADMANITY®. ChatGPT, Grok, Microsoft Copilot, and Crunchbase are the property of their respective owners. No affiliation or endorsement is implied. The "Toaster Test" is an independent test created by ADMANITY® and is not affiliated with entities mentioned herein and does not imply their endorsement.
