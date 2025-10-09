Taiwan's Original Talent Competition“Cosmic Angels” Makes Historic International Debut At NBA Preseason Game In Macao

MENAFN - GetNews) Videoland Elevates Taiwanese Cheerleading Culture to the Global Stage, Marking a Milestone in Sports and Entertainment Crossover

Videoland Television Network's original talent competition,“Cosmic Angels”, is set to make its record-breaking international debut as the program's selected cheerleaders take the stage at the NBA Preseason Game in Macao. The NBA Preseason Games will take place on October 10 and 12 at The Venetian Arena, The Venetian Macao, featuring the Brooklyn Nets versus the Phoenix Suns.







The 10 Cosmic Angels members performing at the NBA preseason game in Macau. Photo credit: Videoland Television Network

From“Cosmic Angels”, ten standout trainees were selected following intensive training in South Korea: Momo, Irene, Chenny, Hyreii, Yujou, Falya, Cindy, Cecillia, Tina, and Joanna. They will perform multiple shows during the event, including the NBA House opening show, the 3v3 championship halftime performance, viewing party opening show and various community activities.

To prepare for their debut, the creative and production team rearranged four hit songs, began month-long intensive rehearsals, and designed exclusive outfits, including the newly unveiled“Cosmic Angels” uniform, showcasing youthful energy and professionalism. The choreography was specially adapted to align with basketball themes, emphasizing dynamic stage presence and audience engagement.

“Basketball has always been my passion, and becoming a cheerleader has been my dream. I never imagined I could fulfill it so quickly through Cosmic Angels” Momo expressed. Chenny added,“It's hard to believe that our very first performance will already be at the NBA. Videoland and the production team really made the impossible happen!”

This remarkable achievement was facilitated by Videoland Sports Channel,“Our vision has always been to take Taiwanese original content to the international stage,” said David Wen, the head of Videoland Sports Channel.“Cosmic Angels is more than entertainment-it represents the energy and confidence of the young generation. Joining the NBA Preseason Game is a recognition of Taiwan's creativity and a significant milestone in the crossover between sports and entertainment.”







The 28 selected members of Videoland's original audition show Cosmic Angels. Photo credit: Videoland Television Network

Hosted by Super Junior's Eunhyuk,“Cosmic Angels” features top mentors from across Asia, including Energy's leader Nick, choreographer Debby from Korea's 1MILLION Dance Studio, and Taiwanese street dance icon Nike. Combining the cheerleading theme with idol-training elements, the program integrates Korea's top training resources to build a globally competitive cheerleading girl group. To perform at the NBA event not only marks a significant milestone for Taiwan's cheerleading culture but also demonstrates Videoland's ambition and innovative spirit in reaching the international market with its original programming.