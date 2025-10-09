Jim Browning Colorado Calls For Stronger Community And Business Resilience

MENAFN - GetNews)



Jim Browning, Colorado, USA and leader shares lessons from his career and advocates for building teams, systems, and experiences that last.

Jim Browning, Founder and President of JB Services and co-founder of RNK Running, is using his recent feature interview to highlight the importance of resilience in both communities and businesses. Drawing from his experiences in military service, specialty retail, and small business leadership, Browning is calling on leaders and community members to focus on building stronger systems, supporting one another, and creating environments where people thrive.

“I rise by lifting others,” Browning said.“Real success should include others. To me, that means creating systems where teams can grow together and communities can rely on each other in good times and in crisis.”

Lessons from Tragedy and Recovery

Browning's advocacy comes from both personal and professional trials. In 2017, a car drove through the RNK Running Parker, CO location, killing young runner Rylie Guentensberger and injuring others. Rather than focusing on business impact, Browning chose compassion.

“The business is not important right now,” he told reporters at the time.“We have a young lady fighting for her life and friends hurt; that's all that matters.”

That tragedy inspires RNK Running's continued support for Rylie's ARK Foundation, which promotes“acts of random kindness.” According to the National Alliance for Children's Grief, 1 in 14 children in the U.S. will experience the death of a parent or sibling before age 18. Browning believes local businesses can play a major role in helping communities navigate loss and healing.

Why Resilience Matters for Businesses

Browning stresses that resilience is not just personal, but organizational. From trade schools to running stores to logistics, his career centers on blending engineering precision with human-centered leadership.

“Organizations that are really good at identifying and resolving issues are more successful,” he said.“It's about building systems like others would build a house-starting with the end in mind, then breaking it down into steps that make the impossible possible.”

According to FEMA, 40% of small businesses never reopen after a disaster, and another 25% fail within a year. For Browning, those numbers are proof that companies must invest in systems, communication, and team alignment to weather unexpected challenges like COVID-19 shutdowns or market shifts.

The Experience Business

Browning also reminds business leaders that customer experience is now more important than ever.

“Products are available online through Amazon or Walmart,” he explained.“What guests really want is an experience worth sharing at the dinner table.”

Recent surveys support his point: PwC found that 73% of consumers say customer experience is an important factor in purchasing decisions, yet only 49% of U.S. consumers say companies provide a good experience.

A Call to Action

Browning encourages individuals and organizations to take steps to build resilience:



Support your community. Volunteer, donate, or sponsor local events and causes.

Invest in systems. Apply project management tools, clarify communication, and align teams with a shared vision.

Prioritize experience. Whether in business or community life, focus on meaningful interactions that people will remember. Lift others. Mentor, coach, or simply offer kindness to those facing challenges.

“We all go through struggles,” Browning said.“But success-whether personal or professional-is about making sure others rise with you. That's the kind of resilience that lasts.”

To read the full interview, visit the website here .

About Jim Browning

Jim Browning is the Founder and President of JB Services and co-founder of RNK Running, based in Colorado. With a background in engineering, military service, specialty retail, and workforce training, he leads businesses across industries including education, logistics, construction, and nonprofit development. He continues to advocate for building strong systems, resilient teams, and community-centered organizations.

