CORE Chiropractic's Dr. Trevor Hurtig Wins“Gayest And Greatest” Chiropractor Award From Outsmart Magazine 2025

CORE Chiropractic , Houston's top-rated chiropractic office, is proud to announce that Dr. Trevor Hurtig has been awarded the Gayest and Greatest Chiropractor of 2025 award by Outsmart Magazine. This recognition by one of Houston's most beloved LGBTQ+ publications is a testament to Dr. Hurtig's dedication to providing compassionate, inclusive care and CORE Chiropractic's commitment to serving all Houstonians.

Outsmart Magazine's Gay and Greatest Awards is an annual award that honors the people, places, and businesses that make Houston's LGBTQ+ community shine. The awards have become a celebrated part of Houston's dynamic community, spotlighting the spirit of inclusion that keeps the city diverse, vibrant, and thriving. Dr. Hurtig's recognition as the Gayest and Greatest Chiropractor is a reflection of his excellence and a win for visibility and belonging in healthcare.







Dr. Hurtig joined CORE Chiropractic to make a larger impact on people's lives. He has built a career around the guiding belief that everyone deserves access to care that honors who they are. At CORE Chiropractic, Dr. Hurtig is part of a team that is dedicated to ensuring that Houstonians live pain-free lives through evidence-based chiropractic care that puts patients first. His expertise in chiropractic care and functional nutrition, combined with his compassionate approach to care, has earned him glowing reviews from his patients and a reputation as a trusted Houston chiropractor .

Following his recognition, Dr. Hurtig expressed his deep gratitude, saying,“Winning this award is an incredible honor that reminds me why I became a chiropractor – to serve my community with compassion, acceptance, and exceptional care. I am deeply grateful to every patient who has trusted me with their health, and I'm committed to being the doctor you deserve, creating a space where everyone feels seen, respected, and empowered to live their best life.”

The team at CORE Chiropractic celebrated Dr. Hurtig's win, sharing that this individual honor reflects brightly on the practice's mission to bring inclusive, personalized care to everyone in Houston. The chiropractic office has built a reputation over the years for blending client-focused, results-driven chiropractic care with a welcoming, family-like environment. Dr. Hurtig's Gayest and Greatest award highlights the importance of inclusive healthcare in every field.







“We are incredibly proud of Dr. Hurtig and this well-deserved recognition,” said Dr. Philip Cordova.“Dr. Hurtig represents the heart of what CORE Chiropractic stands for: compassionate care, professional excellence, and a deep respect for every patient who walks through our doors. Having one of us be recognized by Outsmart Magazine is a great honor for our entire practice.”

As Houston continues to grow in innovation, diversity, and pride, CORE Chiropractic stands proudly among leaders who are helping make healthcare more compassionate, inclusive, and affirming. The practice is committed to continuing to lead the way in chiropractic care in Houston through precision methods that ensure patient comfort.

For more information about Dr. Hurtig, his award, and the services offered at CORE Chiropractic, please visit