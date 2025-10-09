Injury Recovery Center Introduces Specialized Chiropractic Care For Car Accident Victims

MENAFN - GetNews)



Injury Recovery Center, led by Dr. Ron Losiewicz, DC, announces enhanced specialized chiropractic services designed specifically for individuals recovering from automobile accidents. The center provides comprehensive care focusing on complete recovery from whiplash, spinal injuries, and concussion management.

LAKEWOOD, CO - October 9, 2025 - Injury Recovery Center , led by Dr. Ron Losiewicz, DC, announces enhanced specialized chiropractic services designed specifically for individuals recovering from automobile accidents. The center provides comprehensive care focusing on complete recovery from whiplash, spinal injuries, and concussion management.

The specialized program addresses the unique challenges faced by car accident survivors, offering personalized recovery plans that combine expert chiropractic techniques with rehabilitative exercises and advanced diagnostic approaches.

"After an automobile accident, many individuals experience symptoms that may not be immediately apparent but can lead to chronic conditions if left unaddressed," explains Dr. Ron Losiewicz, Director of Injury Recovery Center. "Our comprehensive assessment process identifies these underlying issues, allowing us to create individualized recovery plans that address both immediate discomfort and long-term restoration of function."

The center's approach emphasizes early intervention following automobile accidents, which research shows significantly improves recovery outcomes. The specialized care includes thorough evaluations, gentle spinal adjustments, soft tissue therapies, and rehabilitative exercises tailored to each person's specific recovery needs.

Injury Recovery Center distinguishes itself through several key features:



Specialized expertise in automobile accident recovery and concussion management

Comprehensive support throughout the entire healing journey

Bilingual services making quality care accessible to Spanish-speaking individuals

Insurance navigation assistance allowing clients to focus entirely on recovery Multiple convenient locations throughout the Denver metro area

Dr. Losiewicz brings exceptional credentials to his practice, including post-doctoral studies at the Spine Research Institute of San Diego and advanced training in Complete Concussion Management. His evidence-based approach combines effective chiropractic techniques with client education and ongoing support.

"At Injury Recovery Center, we understand that recovery extends beyond physical healing," adds Dr. Losiewicz. "Our team provides guidance throughout the entire process, from initial assessment through rehabilitation, helping individuals navigate insurance requirements while focusing on what matters most – their return to wellness."

The center maintains three locations in Lakewood, Englewood, and Aurora to serve the greater Denver community, with the main office located at 2290 Kipling Street in Lakewood. Same-day appointments are available for urgent cases, with Spanish-speaking staff available during all regular office hours.

For more information, please contact Dr. Ron Losiewicz at .

About Injury Recovery Center

Injury Recovery Center specializes in comprehensive chiropractic care for accident recovery with expertise in concussion management and insurance support. Led by Dr. Ron Losiewicz, DC, the center provides personalized recovery plans that address both immediate symptoms and long-term healing. With locations in Lakewood, Englewood, and Aurora, the center serves the greater Denver area with specialized care for automobile accident recovery, whiplash treatment, and spinal rehabilitation. The center's approach combines expert chiropractic techniques with rehabilitative exercises and client education to support complete recovery and restoration of function.

Contact Information:

Dr. Ron Losiewicz, DC

Injury Recovery Center

2290 Kipling Street

Lakewood, CO 80215

Phone: (720) 328-9033

Website: