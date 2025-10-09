Acute Pain Market Dynamics Indicate Upward Trajectory Through 2034, Reports Delveinsight Charleston Laboratories, Neumentum, Neurana Pharmaceuticals

MENAFN - GetNews)



The Key Acute Pain Companies in the market include - Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Ocular Therapeutix, Alcon/Kala Pharmaceuticals, Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Pfizer, Eli Lilly, and others.

The Acute Pain market is expected to surge due to the disease's increasing prevalence and awareness during the forecast period. Furthermore, launching various multiple-stage Acute Pain pipeline products will significantly revolutionize the Acute Pain market dynamics.

DelveInsight's “Acute Pain Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2034′′ report offers an in-depth understanding of the Acute Pain, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Acute Pain market trends in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom) and Japan.

The Acute Pain market report covers emerging drugs, current treatment practices, market share of the individual therapies, and current & forecasted market size from 2020 to 2034. It also evaluates the current treatment practice/algorithm, market drivers & barriers, and unmet medical needs to curate the best of the opportunities and assess the underlying potential of the market.

To Know in detail about the Acute Pain market outlook, drug uptake, treatment scenario and epidemiology trends, Click here; Acute Pain Market Insights

Some of the key facts of the Acute Pain Market Report:



The Acute Pain market size is anticipated to grow with a significant CAGR during the study period (2020-2034).

In August 2025, US-based Vertex Pharmaceuticals discontinued plans to advance VX-993 into pivotal development following underwhelming Phase II topline results in acute pain. The NaV1.8 pain signal inhibitor, developed as a follow-on to the company's recently approved drug Journavx (suzetrigine), did not achieve its primary endpoint of pain reduction within 48 hours. Phase II trial (NCT06619860) topline data showed that a high dose of VX-993 lowered the time-weighted sum of pain intensity difference over 0–48 hours (SPID48) by 24.3, which was not considered a clinically meaningful improvement compared to placebo.

In May 2025, Viatris Inc. (Nasdaq: VTRS), a global healthcare company, announced positive outcomes from its Phase 3 program evaluating a novel fast-acting meloxicam formulation (MR-107A-02) for moderate-to-severe acute pain. The program included two randomized, double-blind, placebo- and active-controlled (double-dummy) trials-one in patients undergoing herniorrhaphy surgery (NCT06215859) and another in bunionectomy surgery (NCT06215820). Both studies assessed the efficacy and safety of MR-107A-02 compared with placebo and incorporated an opioid comparator arm (tramadol 50mg every 6 hours) to validate the pain model's sensitivity.

In March 2025, Tris Pharma reported positive topline results from its ALLEVIATE-2 Phase III pivotal trial assessing cebranopadol for managing moderate-to-severe acute pain after bunionectomy surgery. The company intends to file a New Drug Application (NDA) with the FDA in 2025.

In January 2025, The FDA approved suzetrigine (Vertex Pharmaceuticals), an oral selective NaV1.8 pain signal inhibitor, for patients with moderate-to-severe acute pain. Marketed under the name Journavx, this innovative non-opioid therapy represents the first new class of acute pain medication in over two decades. The approval of suzetrigine, previously known as VX-548, was supported by a Phase 3 program comprising two randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled trials-one in patients following abdominoplasty surgery and the other in post-bunionectomy surgery patients.

According to National Institutes of Health“Acute pain is the pain that comes on quickly, can be severe, but lasts a relatively short time

The patient pool of Acute pain in the United States was nearly 91,011,151 cases in 2020.

Acute pain is defined as“an expected physiologic experience to injurious stimuli that can become pathologic, is normally sudden in onset, time-limited, and motivates behaviors to avoid actual or potential tissue injuries.”

The population undergoing surgery in the US, nearly 80% experience acute postoperative pain, thereby contributing 42,759,718 patients to the Acute Pain population in 2020

Key Acute Pain Companies: Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Ocular Therapeutix, Alcon/Kala Pharmaceuticals, Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Pfizer, Eli Lilly, and others

Key Acute Pain Therapies: JOURNAVX, ATZUMI (dihydroergotamine), DEXTENZA (dexamethasone), INVELTYS (loteprednol etabonate ophthalmic suspension), BREKIYA (dihydroergotamine mesylate), ZAVZPRET (zavegepant), EMGALITY (galcanezumab-gnlm), and others The Acute Pain epidemiology based on gender analyzed that, it can be concluded that there is no significant difference in occurrence of acute pain among male and female population

Get a Free sample for the Acute Pain Market Report

Acute Pain Market

The dynamics of the Acute Pain market are anticipated to change in the coming years owing to the expected launch of emerging therapies and others during the forecast period 2020-2034.

“Approved therapies for acute pain include MAXIGESIC by Hyloris Pharmaceuticals/AFT Pharmaceuticals, APP13007 by Formosa Pharmaceuticals, and others.”

Acute Pain Epidemiology

The epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted epidemiology trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2020 to 2034. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of the diagnosed patient pool and future trends.

Acute Pain Epidemiology Segmentation:

The Acute Pain market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2020–2034 in the 7MM segmented into:



Total Prevalence of Acute Pain

Prevalent Cases of Acute Pain by severity

Gender-specific Prevalence of Acute Pain Diagnosed Cases of Episodic and Chronic Acute Pain

Download the report to understand which factors are driving Acute Pain epidemiology trends @ Acute Pain Epidemiological Insights

Acute Pain Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

The drugs uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Acute Pain market or expected to get launched during the study period. The analysis covers Acute Pain market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.

Moreover, the therapeutics assessment section helps understand the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of the drugs. Additionally, it compares the drugs based on market share.

The report also covers the Acute Pain Pipeline Development Activities. It provides valuable insights about different therapeutic candidates in various stages and the key companies involved in developing targeted therapeutics. It also analyses recent developments such as collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, licensing patent details, and other information for emerging therapies.

Acute Pain Therapies and Key Companies



JOURNAVX: Vertex Pharmaceuticals

ATZUMI (dihydroergotamine): Satsuma Pharmaceuticals

DEXTENZA (dexamethasone): Ocular Therapeutix

INVELTYS (loteprednol etabonate ophthalmic suspension): Alcon/Kala Pharmaceuticals

BREKIYA (dihydroergotamine mesylate): Amneal Pharmaceuticals

ZAVZPRET (zavegepant): Pfizer EMGALITY (galcanezumab-gnlm): Eli Lilly

To know more about Acute Pain treatment, visit @ Acute Pain Medications

Acute Pain Pipeline Market Drivers

Increase in prevalence of Acute Pain, numerous government bodies and healthcare organizations taking initiatives to improve pain management practices are some of the important factors that are fueling the Acute Pain Market.

Acute Pain Pipeline Market Barriers

However, pain assessment and management in older adults have inherent challenges, cost associated with the treatment and other factors are creating obstacles in the Acute Pain Market growth.

Scope of the Acute Pain Market Report



Study Period: 2020–2034

Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

Key Acute Pain Companies: Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Ocular Therapeutix, Alcon/Kala Pharmaceuticals, Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Pfizer, Eli Lilly, and others

Key Acute Pain Therapies: JOURNAVX, ATZUMI (dihydroergotamine), DEXTENZA (dexamethasone), INVELTYS (loteprednol etabonate ophthalmic suspension), BREKIYA (dihydroergotamine mesylate), ZAVZPRET (zavegepant), EMGALITY (galcanezumab-gnlm), and others

Acute Pain Therapeutic Assessment: Acute Pain current marketed and Acute Pain emerging therapies

Acute Pain Market Dynamics: Acute Pain market drivers and Acute Pain market barriers

Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter's five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies Acute Pain Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Acute Pain Market Access and Reimbursement

Discover more about therapies set to grab major Acute Pain market share @ Acute Pain Treatment Landscape

Table of Contents

1. Acute Pain Market Report Introduction

2. Executive Summary for Acute Pain

3. SWOT analysis of Acute Pain

4. Acute Pain Patient Share (%) Overview at a Glance

5. Acute Pain Market Overview at a Glance

6. Acute Pain Disease Background and Overview

7. Acute Pain Epidemiology and Patient Population

8. Country-Specific Patient Population of Acute Pain

9. Acute Pain Current Treatment and Medical Practices

10. Acute Pain Unmet Needs

11. Acute Pain Emerging Therapies

12. Acute Pain Market Outlook

13. Country-Wise Acute Pain Market Analysis (2020–2034)

14. Acute Pain Market Access and Reimbursement of Therapies

15. Acute Pain Market Drivers

16. Acute Pain Market Barriers

17. Acute Pain Appendix

18. Acute Pain Report Methodology

19. DelveInsight Capabilities

20. Disclaimer

21. About DelveInsight

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant, and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports Pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance.

It also offers Healthcare Consulting Services, which benefits in market analysis to accelerate the business growth and overcome challenges with a practical approach.