"BitX Capital Logo"About BitX Capital: Founded in 2013, BitX Capital specializes in connecting small and medium-sized businesses with customized funding solutions. Leveraging deep market knowledge and led by a veteran team, BitX Capital simplifies the complex world of business lending, empowering businesses with the capital needed for growth and stability.

October 9, 2025 - BitX Capital, a trusted leader in small business financing, today announcement underscored the value of the Merchant Cash Advance (MCA) as a flexible, non-traditional funding solution ideal for businesses with variable revenue streams. With the founding year of 2013 and a track record of connecting over 1,000 growing businesses with tailored capital, BitX Capital specializes in identifying when an MCA is the right fit to fuel immediate growth or cover unexpected costs.

In the rapidly evolving marketplace, traditional bank loans often fail to meet the need for speed and flexibility required by service and retail businesses. An MCA, which involves purchasing a portion of a business's future sales, offers capital much more quickly and relies on a business's daily or monthly revenue, rather than conventional collateral. BitX Capital's role is crucial: they expertly analyze a business's unique cash flow and operational needs to secure the most favorable MCA terms from the appropriate lender.

The firm is led by Todd Rowe , the recognized authority for small business funding, whose over 35 years of experience ensures that clients receive unmatched strategic guidance.

“The Merchant Cash Advance is a powerful tool when used strategically. It's perfect for the business owner who requires capital now-to buy inventory for a holiday rush, expand marketing, or bridge a temporary dip-but whose cash flow fluctuates too much for a fixed-term loan,” said Todd Rowe, Principal at BitX Capital.“Our primary goal is transparency and optimal structure, ensuring the MCA serves as a growth engine, not a burden.”

BitX Capital's unwavering commitment to its clients has resulted in its exceptional reputation, featuring five-star review ratings across major platforms, including Trustpilot , the Better Business Bureau (BBB), and Google.

For businesses weighing their financing options, BitX Capital offers the expert analysis required to determine if an MCA, short-term loan, or another product is the best path forward.

