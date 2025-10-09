Sam Kazran Calls For Action: Success Is About Giving Back, Not Just Getting Ahead

MENAFN - GetNews)



Sam KazranAutomotive executive and philanthropist urges individuals to lead with integrity, resilience, and generosity

Sam Kazran, executive manager and operating partner of Rapids Nissan, is raising awareness about redefining success. With a career spanning more than 25 years, Kazran says true achievement is not measured by sales figures or titles, but by resilience, ethical leadership, and service to others.

“You have to be willing to take responsibility for everything-good or bad,” Kazran explains.“People will follow you if they trust you.”

Kazran speaks from experience. He built his first million-dollar business by 25, became the youngest Executive Vice President at Asbury Automotive Group at 27, and later oversaw a group of six new-car franchises with more than 540 employees and $500 million in annual sales. Yet he insists that numbers tell only part of the story.

“I've always believed that abundance only matters if you use it to enrich the lives of others,” he says.

Sam Kazran has backed those words with action. He was the majority donor for His Hands Extended, which built schools in Africa, and today serves as vice president and chair of Orphans Worldwide, supporting children in Haiti and Costa Rica. According to UNICEF, over 153 million children worldwide are orphans, and more than 260 million children lack access to education.“That's not just a statistic,” Kazran notes.“Those are real lives. We all have a role in changing that.”

Outside of his career, Kazran points to fishing, camping, and time in Alaska as reminders of balance.“Alaska is raw and humbling. It reminds you to stay grounded and grateful.”

Kazran encourages individuals to take personal steps to support others-whether through mentorship, volunteering, or small donations.“You don't need millions to make an impact,” he says.“You just need the willingness to care and the consistency to act.”

For more information on how to get involved with organizations serving children worldwide, visit UNICEF

About Sam Kazran

Sam Kazran is an American automotive executive, entrepreneur, and philanthropist with more than 25 years of leadership experience. He is the executive manager and operating partner of Rapids Nissan in Roanoke Rapids, North Carolina. Over his career, he has led multi-franchise operations employing hundreds of people and generating more than $500 million in annual sales. Kazran also serves as vice president and chair of Orphans Worldwide and was a lead donor for His Hands Extended, a nonprofit that built schools in Africa. He lives in Florida with his wife, Miryam, and their four children.