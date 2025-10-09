Rachel S. Lee Reveals How New Businesses Can Build Instant Credibility“From Zero To Featured”

MENAFN - GetNews)



Rachel S. Lee, Founder of GetFeatured, explains strategies for helping new businesses gain instant credibility through press releases and guaranteed media coverage S. Lee, founder of GetFeatured, shares how new businesses and personal brands can build instant credibility by leveraging press releases and guaranteed media features. In her latest video, Lee explains how startups can use SEO-rich content and“As Seen On” logos to boost online authority, increase visibility, and attract new opportunities.

San Diego, CA - October 9th, 2025 - Rachel S. Lee , founder of GetFeatured , has released a new YouTube video,“From ZERO to FEATURED: How New Businesses Can Build Instant Credibility,” revealing her proven framework for helping entrepreneurs, startups, and personal brands get featured on top media outlets quickly, affordably, and strategically .

Lee explains how press releases and guaranteed media distribution allow new businesses to establish authority, improve online visibility, and build brand trust, even when starting from scratch.

The Challenge New Businesses Face

For many startups and personal brands, the biggest challenge isn't launching a product or service, it's being seen as credible . Without an established online presence, new businesses struggle to gain trust with potential customers, investors, and collaborators.

“You might have the experience and the skills,” says Lee,“but if your business doesn't show up online as credible and authoritative, prospects hesitate. That's where media features change everything.”

Press Releases: The Fast Track to Authority

Lee explains that press releases are the fastest, most affordable way to build instant credibility. Unlike traditional pitching, which can take months without guaranteed results, GetFeatured offers guaranteed placements on hundreds top-tier outlets.

These features act as digital trust signals, showing potential customers and partners that your business is legitimate, relevant, and noteworthy.

Building an Online Presence That Sells

In the video, Lee highlights why combining press releases, website branding, and social proof creates a powerful“first impression engine” for startups:



Boosts Search Visibility – Keyword-rich press releases rank on Google and push outdated or irrelevant results down.



Generates Backlinks – Hundreds of published features create SEO authority.



Increases Conversions –“As Seen On” logos on your website and landing pages signal trust instantly.

Drives Social Content – Media features can be repurposed into posts, stories, reels, and newsletters.



“It's not just about getting featured, it's about leveraging those features everywhere your audience interacts with you,” Lee explains.

Leverage Your First Feature to Get Even More

Lee advises using your first set of media features to secure bigger opportunities :



Pitching podcast appearances



Landing collaborations



Booking speaking engagements

Building credibility with investors



A single published press release can open the door to more PR opportunities by showing that your brand is already recognized by trusted outlets.

About Rachel S. Lee & GetFeatured

Rachel S. Lee is a marketing strategist, speaker, and founder of GetFeature , a press release distribution platform helping entrepreneurs, coaches, and consultants build instant authority online . Through keyword-rich writing and guaranteed placements on 400+ to 700+ media sites, GetFeatured empowers businesses to stand out, get noticed, and dominate search results.