A Taste Of Hoke Celebrates 10 Years With Culinary Arts Showcase And Chef Battle

The Hoke County High School Culinary Arts Department is proud to announce the 10th Anniversary of A Taste of Hoke, a signature event that has grown into one of the region's premier culinary showcases. This year's celebration will be held on Saturday, December 6, 2025 , at the Hoke County High School McDonald Gymnasium , with doors opening at 2:30 p.m. and the event starting at 3:00 p.m.

What began as a local initiative to highlight student talent has evolved into an annual tradition that unites professional chefs, culinary enthusiasts, community leaders, and families for an afternoon of food, competition, and inspiration. A Taste of Hoke underscores a decade of success in preparing students for futures in the Culinary Arts, a profession that continues to thrive as part of North Carolina's hospitality and tourism economy.

The highlight of the anniversary celebration will be The Ultimate Chef Battle , a high-energy cooking competition featuring four renowned chefs: Chef Judy , Chef Jerome Brown , Ricky the Chef , and Chef Sondra' Rhodes . Guests can expect a dynamic blend of creativity, flavor, and skill as these chefs go head-to-head to impress both judges and attendees.

Adding to the excitement, the event will be hosted by ShaDonna“Mo” McPhaul , widely known as The Mo You Know, whose passion for community and storytelling has made her a celebrated voice in the region.

Supporting Culinary Arts Education

For the Culinary Arts students of Hoke County High School, A Taste of Hoke is more than a community event-it is a living classroom. Over the past ten years, the Culinary Arts Department has provided students with hands-on training, industry-standard certifications, and real-world experience. The program prepares graduates for opportunities in restaurants, catering, hospitality management, and higher education.

“The 10th anniversary is a milestone that reflects both the dedication of our students and the support of our community,” said Lanice McLean , event coordinator and faculty member.“Through Culinary Arts, we have seen students discover their passion, build valuable skills, and envision careers that impact their future and our local economy.”

Event: A Taste of Hoke – 10th Anniversary Celebration

Date: Saturday, December 6, 2025

Time: Doors open at 2:30 p.m. | Event begins at 3:00 p.m.

Location: Hoke County High School McDonald Gymnasium

Tickets: $25 General Admission Contact: Lanice McLean | (910) 875-2156 Ext. 5036



The event will also showcase the school colors-red, black, and white-symbolizing pride, tradition, and the unity of the Hoke County High School community.

Why It Matters

Culinary Arts continues to emerge as a vital profession that blends creativity with entrepreneurship. For many Hoke County students, the program is their introduction to a world of opportunities, from mastering kitchen fundamentals to developing leadership skills that translate beyond the classroom.

Over the past decade, alumni of the program have gone on to pursue careers in restaurants, hotels, catering businesses, and culinary schools across the state. By spotlighting the achievements of students and inviting the community to participate, A Taste of Hoke reinforces the importance of investing in vocational and technical education.

Tickets and Participation

Community members, culinary professionals, and food enthusiasts are encouraged to attend and support the next generation of chefs. Tickets are available for $25 general admission and can be purchased by contacting Lanice McLean at (910) 875-2156 Ext. 5036 . Seating is limited, and advance reservations are recommended.

Looking Ahead

As A Taste of Hoke marks its 10th year, the Hoke County High School Culinary Arts Department looks forward to continuing its mission of cultivating passion, skill, and opportunity. With strong community partnerships, professional mentorship, and the drive of its students, the program is positioned for even greater impact in the years to come.