Breaking The Stigma Of Therapy In Small Communities

How Life's Work Clinic is Making Mental Health Approachable in Kalkaska and Northern Michigan.

Kalkaska, MI - October 9, 2025 - In many small towns, conversations about mental health can still carry stigma. Life's Work Clinic , a trusted counseling center in Kalkaska, Michigan, is working to change that by making therapy accessible, approachable, and deeply rooted in the needs of the local community.







Founded in 2019 , Life's Work Clinic provides counseling and therapy for children, teens, and adults. The clinic specializes in treating anxiety, depression, trauma, grief, ADHD, addiction, and life transitions-challenges that affect many families in Northern Michigan but often go unspoken due to fear of judgment.

“Our mission has always been to create a safe, welcoming space where people feel comfortable seeking help,” said Adam DeVaney, Founder of Life's Work Clinic .“In small communities, word travels fast, and many people hesitate to pursue therapy because they worry what others might think. We want to normalize mental health care as a natural and healthy part of life-just like going to the doctor.”

Life's Work Clinic offers a full range of counseling services, including individual therapy, couples counseling, family therapy, and life coaching. Beyond in-person care in Kalkaska, the clinic also serves clients across the State of Michigan through secure telehealth sessions, making quality mental health support more accessible than ever.

By integrating evidence-based approaches with compassion and understanding, Life's Work Clinic has become a cornerstone of mental health support in Kalkaska and throughout Michigan.

About Life's Work Clinic

Life's Work Clinic in Kalkaska, MI provides personalized counseling and therapy services for children, teens, and adults. Established in 2019, the clinic specializes in treating anxiety, depression, trauma, grief, ADHD, addiction, and life transitions. With both in-person and telehealth options, Life's Work Clinic helps clients across Michigan find balance, healing, and growth.