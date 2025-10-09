BSPK, a leading unified commerce and AI platform for luxury and premium retail, is proud to announce the publication of its latest byline in Forbes Technology Council, titled“The AI Revolution in Consultative Sales: From Transaction to Transformation.” In tandem, BSPK has refreshed and expanded several cornerstone pages on its website - including Clienteling 101, Global Luxury Retail Trends 2026, What Is Agentic Commerce, and What Is a Retail CRM for Retailers- to better align with its evolving thought leadership in AI-powered retail.

New Forbes Article Marks a Strategic Thought Leadership Milestone

In the newly published Forbes article, BSPK founder and CEO Zornitza Stefanova explores how artificial intelligence is fundamentally reshaping the shift from transactional selling to consultative engagement, placing the customer at the center of a data-driven, intelligent sales journey.

Forbes

The article argues that the future of consultative sales lies in real-time, AI-powered insights, enabling sales teams to anticipate client needs, tailor engagement strategies, and deliver value through transformation rather than a simple exchange. BSPK's unified data architecture, predictive analytics, and embedded AI modules are presented as key enablers of this paradigm.

This article amplifies BSPK's voice in the discourse around next-generation retail strategies and underscores the company's positioning as a thought leader at the intersection of AI, retail, and clienteling.

Updated Thought-Leadership Pages Align with the New Narrative

To support and deepen the ideas introduced in the Forbes piece, BSPK has simultaneously rolled out updates across several flagship content pages. These updates reinforce the narrative that AI and unified commerce are now central to effective client engagement in luxury retail.

Clienteling 101

BSPK's Clienteling 101 page has been expanded to integrate examples of AI-driven client insights, predictive product recommendations, and unified data flows that feed real-time personalization. The updated content now emphasizes how clienteling strategies evolve in an AI-infused environment.

Global Luxury Retail Trends 2026

The Global Luxury Retail Trends 2026 post has been refreshed to include emerging themes such as AI-enabled experiential retail,“agentic commerce” models, and hybrid digital-physical commerce ecosystems. These additions align with the perspectives shared in the Forbes article.

What Is Agentic Commerce

Recognizing the growing importance of autonomous, AI-driven sales agents, BSPK updated What Is Agentic Commerce to offer a more robust definition, practical use cases, and the path toward implementation in luxury environments.

What Is a Retail CRM for Retailers

The 'What Is a Retail CRM for Retailers ' page has been revised to incorporate AI capabilities, unified customer profiles, and cross-channel orchestration as core differentiators of modern retail CRM systems.

These aligned updates ensure that visitors exploring BSPK's thought leadership ecosystem now experience a more coherent, future-oriented narrative around AI, clienteling, and retail transformation.

Driving the Shift from Transaction to Transformation

BSPK's expanded messaging and content updates reflect its conviction that retail must transcend the outdated transactional mindset. As Stefanova writes in her Forbes article, consultative selling in the AI era necessitates a shift to transformation-based relationships, where insights, context, and proactivity take precedence over product promotion.

By integrating data across channels, applying AI-driven scoring and recommendations, and surfacing actionable insights at the right moment, brands can empower their sales and client engagement teams to become trusted advisors rather than mere order-takers.

These concepts are no mere theory at BSPK; they form the backbone of its platform, which helps luxury and premium brands deliver unified, intelligent, and highly personalized customer experiences.

About BSPK

BSPK is a unified commerce platform designed for premium and luxury brands, bridging digital and in-store experiences through intelligent clienteling, AI-powered insights, and real-time orchestration. Its goal is to enable deeper customer relationships, drive higher lifetime value, and accelerate revenue by transforming how brands engage shoppers across every touch point.

Under the leadership of founder and CEO Zornitza Stefanova, BSPK has grown its reputation as a thought leader in AI for retail, often contributing perspectives to leading publications such as Forbes.