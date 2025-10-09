345 AM A Pot Of Rum And A Life Remembered

In 3:45 AM: Time for a Pot of Rum (Real Life Taken from a Novel), Fabio Osaben invites readers into the surreal, humorous, and often deeply moving tapestry of his life. From waking dreams of family reunions at exactly 3:45 in the morning to the wild ride of opera stages, cruise ships, and late-night clubs, Osaben shares a memoir that is as theatrical and touching as the man himself.













This isn't your typical life story. It's part love letter, part time capsule, and part cookbook-with a splash of adult humor and a whole lot of heart. At its core, the book wrestles with identity, memory, grief, and the bittersweet joy of looking back at a life rich in passion, loss, and adventure.

“I wanted to put it all down,” Osaben says.“Because it's really quite funny. It's deep, it's heavy, it's saucy. And there's a story in there that'll absolutely tear you apart.”

From his roots as an Italian immigrant to singing opera at the Metz, performing on Broadway, raising a family, and working as a cruise director for 17 years, Osaben's life reads like a novel-but it's all true. This book offers readers a backstage pass into the life of a man who lived it all and has the stories (and recipes) to prove it.

Osaben is also the author of Searching for Cassiopeia and Fear of Death: C'mon, I'll Put on a Pot of Rum!-books that, like this one, blend wit, wisdom, and wickedly entertaining tales.

Message to Readers:

“Think of this book like walking through a museum-you may not grab everything, but you'll see a little of everything. So grab it before it goes by.”

Available at: [ /]

ISBN: [979-8891220614]