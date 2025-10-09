The Road Back To Kindness: The True Story Of A Well-Timed Rescue by Diane Ehrlich offers readers a heart-wrenching, yet hopeful look into the life of a family escaping domestic violence and the extraordinary rescue that saved them. Drawing from her own experience helping a family through a challenging and dangerous situation, Ehrlich reveals the transformative power of empathy, service, and the kindness of a total stranger.







For Jennifer and her two grown children, life had been nothing short of a battle. After suffering physical and emotional abuse at the hands of her husband for over a decade, Jennifer finally found the courage to divorce him. However, with her abusive husband draining their bank accounts, she was left with nothing. Desperate, Jennifer found herself at a crossroads, unsure where to turn or how to escape. It was in this moment that Diane Ehrlich and her husband became a beacon of hope, offering a well-timed rescue that would change their lives forever.

In The Road Back To Kindness , Ehrlich vividly recounts the family's struggle to escape violence and their journey toward safety. Through the story, she teaches valuable lessons about two roads we can take in life: one paved with empathy, and the other paved with depravity. Inspired by the parable of the Good Samaritan, this book encourages readers to choose the road of compassion and service to others.

Ehrlich's heartfelt message to readers is simple yet powerful: there is hope and healing available for those caught in abusive situations. Her story serves as a reminder that there are good people in the world who are willing to serve God by serving others.







About Diane Ehrlich

Diane Ehrlich is an author, speaker, and advocate for hope and healing. Drawing on her own experience overcoming depression, she teaches others how to find relief through faith and the Bible. Ehrlich's collection of books offers readers practical guidance on living happy and free, overcoming life's toughest challenges. She resides in Cleveland, Ohio, with her husband.

