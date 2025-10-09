A Veteran Mailman Lifts The Lid On Life Inside The USPS

Chicago, IL - Robert McFarland , who spent 31 years delivering mail as a city carrier, has released A Shocking Tell-All Inside the USPS. This book pulls back the curtain on one of America's most trusted institutions. The book is now available in print and digital formats through Amazon and Barnes & Noble.

Far from a simple memoir, McFarland's work blends first-hand stories with practical guidance for the public. Some chapters detail troubling incidents, including mismanagement that wasted millions, workplace violence, theft, and even felony convictions among managers. Others recount bizarre moments, from slashed tires to weapons brought on the job. And then there are the sections that read almost like a handbook, offering tips on how readers can better protect their mail and packages.

“I've seen it all,” McFarland said.“The public thinks of the USPS as just stamps and trucks, but behind the scenes, there's so much they'd never imagine. My goal isn't to bash the entire organization or scare people. It's to be honest about what I witnessed and to share ways folks can safeguard their own deliveries.”

The stories began years ago as McFarland's way of venting to family after difficult shifts. Over time, the collection evolved into something larger: an unvarnished look at an agency that, despite its flaws, remains essential to millions of Americans every day.

A Shocking Tell-All Inside the USPS doesn't just expose problems; it offers a rare insider's perspective for postal workers, policy watchers, and anyone who depends on the mail. McFarland is already at work on a follow-up book, planned for release in 2026.

About the Author

Robert McFarland is a retired city letter carrier who served 31 years with the United States Postal Service. He lives in Texas and wrote his book to provide an unfiltered, first-hand account of the realities behind the nation's mail system.

Disclaimer: The views and accounts in A Shocking Tell-All Inside the USPS are the author's own recollections. Certain names and identifying details have been changed to protect the privacy of individuals.