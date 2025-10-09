IT Researches Ltd Strengthens Its Microsoft Solutions Portfolio, Helping Businesses Build Smarter, Faster, And More Secure Digital Environments

MENAFN - GetNews) IT Researches Ltd, a leading UK-based technology consultancy and solutions provider, has announced an expansion of its Microsoft solutions and enterprise services, reinforcing its commitment to helping organizations of all sizes modernize their IT environments and work more efficiently in a fast-changing digital world.

For more than a decade, IT Researches has supported public and private sector organizations with tailored technology strategies built around Microsoft's trusted ecosystem - including Windows 11 , Windows Server 2025 , Microsoft 365 , Office 2024 , SQL Server 2022 , and the Azure cloud platform .

The company's approach goes beyond standard deployment. It focuses on understanding each client's goals and designing solutions that align people, processes, and technology into a unified, intelligent system.

Empowering Modern Workplaces with Microsoft 365 and Office

One of IT Researches' strongest areas of expertise lies in Microsoft 365 - a suite that combines productivity, collaboration, and security under one roof. The company helps clients move seamlessly to modern, cloud-connected work environments where tools like Outlook , Word , Excel , Teams , PowerPoint , and SharePoint come together to create an integrated digital workspace.

“Our goal isn't just to install Office software,” said Elena Martins , CEO of IT Researches Ltd.“It's about helping organizations build a more connected, efficient culture. Microsoft 365 gives teams the freedom to work securely from anywhere while staying aligned through powerful collaboration and AI-powered insights.”

Through customized training, ongoing support, and security optimization, IT Researches ensures clients get more from their Microsoft 365 and Office 2024 investments - not just in functionality, but in real business outcomes.

Windows 11 and Windows Server 2025: Building the Foundation for Secure IT

As businesses face growing cybersecurity and management challenges, IT Researches has become a trusted partner for planning, deploying, and managing modern Windows environments. From Windows 11 Pro and Enterprise to Windows Server 2025 Standard and Datacenter , the company provides configuration, migration, and optimization services tailored to each client's infrastructure.

IT Researches specializes in helping organizations transition from legacy systems like Windows 10 or Server 2016/2019 to the latest versions, ensuring improved security, faster performance, and compatibility with modern cloud services.

Its Windows management solutions include Active Directory integration, Group Policy design, and Endpoint Security strategies, giving IT teams full control and visibility while maintaining compliance with global data protection standards.

Smarter Data Management with SQL Server and Azure Integration

For data-driven organizations, IT Researches offers expertise in Microsoft SQL Server 2022 - helping clients modernize databases, optimize performance, and prepare for hybrid or cloud-based deployments. The company also provides advanced Azure Data Services consulting, helping clients connect on-premises systems with cloud-based intelligence.

These integrated solutions allow businesses to benefit from predictive analytics , AI-based query optimization , and real-time performance insights , making data management not just faster but genuinely smarter.

“Data is the heart of every modern enterprise,” explained Dr. Adrian Cole , Head of Research and Innovation at IT Researches.“SQL Server 2022's new hybrid capabilities and tighter Azure integration have completely changed how businesses can handle data - securely, efficiently, and at scale.”

Cloud-Ready Infrastructure and Hybrid Transformation

Beyond individual products, IT Researches takes a holistic view of enterprise IT. The company's Azure migration and hybrid infrastructure services help organizations combine the reliability of Windows Server with the flexibility of the cloud.

Whether it's virtual desktop environments , remote management , or disaster recovery , IT Researches designs systems that are secure, scalable, and built to evolve. The company also focuses heavily on sustainability , helping clients reduce energy usage and carbon footprints through efficient cloud optimization.

Trusted Partnership and Continuous Support

What sets IT Researches apart is its people-first approach. Every project begins with deep research and consultation - understanding each organization's structure, challenges, and long-term goals before recommending any solution. Once implemented, the company provides continuous monitoring, performance tuning, and user support to ensure smooth operation.

This human-centered, research-driven method has earned IT Researches the trust of clients in finance, healthcare, education, and government sectors across Europe, the Middle East, and Asia.

About IT Researches Ltd

IT Researches Ltd is a UK-based technology consultancy specializing in enterprise IT solutions, digital transformation, and applied research in intelligent systems. The company works with global clients to deliver secure, efficient, and sustainable technology ecosystems powered by Microsoft , Azure, and data-driven innovation.

IT Researches' mission is simple: to turn complex technology into meaningful progress. By combining research expertise with practical implementation, the company helps organizations evolve - intelligently and responsibly.