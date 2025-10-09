Fleetsworld Semi Truck Parts Backed By U.S.-Based Support

October 9, 2025 - Bradenton, FL - FleetsWorld, an online distributor of semi truck parts, trailer components, and construction equipment parts, is highlighting its commitment to a clear returns process, robust cross-reference information on product pages, and responsive U.S.-based phone and email support, making it easier for fleets and owner-operators to shop with confidence.

FleetsWorld's catalog includes thousands of OEM and aftermarket semi truck parts designed to keep heavy-duty vehicles road-ready. Customers can browse brake, drivetrain, suspension, electrical, cooling, and cab components, with coverage that includes make and model information for industry mainstays such as Freightliner, Kenworth, Mack, and International. The site also features brand-name selections commonly used in commercial applications, including those from Bendix, Eaton, Dana, and Firestone, helping maintenance teams compare suitable options for their specific needs.







A transparent returns workflow is central to the company's buyer experience. With an RMA-based process and clearly outlined timelines, customers know exactly what to expect if a part needs to be returned. FleetsWorld complements this with detailed cross-reference data on many product pages, helping parts managers match numbers, confirm compatibility, and streamline purchasing decisions. For added assurance, a U.S. address, phone number, and support email provide direct access to assistance on orders, availability, or policy questions.

Key Features & Reasons Fleets Choose FleetsWorld



Extensive catalog of semi truck parts: Thousands of OEM and aftermarket SKUs in one place.

Make and model coverage: Freightliner, Kenworth, Mack, International, and more.

Trusted component brands: Access to Bendix, Eaton, Dana, and Firestone selections.

Transparent returns: RMA-driven process with clearly documented steps and timelines.

Cross-reference data: Product pages include reference numbers to aid part identification. U.S.-based support: Phone and email contact options for quick assistance.



Explore the catalog of semi truck parts and related heavy-duty components at FleetsWorld. For assistance with orders, availability, or policy details, please contact the U.S.-based support team by phone or email.