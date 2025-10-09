Focal Segmental Glomerulosclerosis Market Trends Point To Steady Growth Ahead By 2034, Delveinsight Analysis Reveals Retrophin, Abbvie, Astrazeneca, Pfizer, Sanofi, Teva Pharma

MENAFN - GetNews)



The Key Focal Segmental Glomerulosclerosis Companies in the market include - Evergreen Therapeutics, Certa Therapeutics, River 3 Renal Corp, Boehringer Ingelheim, Dimerix Bioscience, Travere Therapeutics, Dimerix, Goldfinch Bio, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, GlaxoSmithKline, Dimerix Bioscience Pty Ltd, ChemoCentryx, AstraZeneca, Genentech, Inc., Sanofi, Mallinckrodt ARD LLC, ACELYRIN Inc., Kyowa Kirin Co., Ltd., Bristol-Myers Squibb, and others.

DelveInsight's “Focal Segmental Glomerulosclerosis Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2034′′ report offers an in-depth understanding of the Focal Segmental Glomerulosclerosis, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Focal Segmental Glomerulosclerosis market trends in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom) and Japan.

The Focal Segmental Glomerulosclerosis market size was valued approximately USD 734 Million in 2022 and is anticipated to grow with a significant CAGR during the study period (2020-2034).

In September 2025, Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: TVTX) announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has notified the company that, after additional evaluation of the supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) for FILSPARI® (sparsentan) in focal segmental glomerulosclerosis (FSGS), an advisory committee meeting will no longer be required. The sNDA continues under FDA review, with a Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) target action date set for January 13, 2026.

In June 2025, The DUPLEX trial (NCT03493685) demonstrated that sparsentan, a dual endothelin-angiotensin receptor antagonist, resulted in a sustained reduction in proteinuria among patients with focal segmental glomerulosclerosis (FSGS).

In May 2025, Travere Therapeutics, Inc. announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has accepted its supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) for FILSPARI (sparsentan), seeking full approval for the treatment of focal segmental glomerulosclerosis (FSGS).

In April 2025, Dimerix Limited and Amicus Therapeutics announced an exclusive licensing agreement granting Amicus the rights to commercialize Dimerix's Phase III drug candidate, DMX-200, in the U.S. for all indications, including FSGS. Dimerix will maintain commercialization rights for DMX-200 in all regions outside the U.S.

In March 2025, Travere Therapeutics, Inc. announced that it will present three abstracts, including a late-breaking oral presentation, at the 2025 National Kidney Foundation (NKF) Spring Clinical Meetings, scheduled for April 10–13 in Boston, MA. The late-breaking session will showcase new analyses from the Phase III DUPLEX Study of FILSPARI® (sparsentan) in focal segmental glomerulosclerosis (FSGS), highlighting that partial and complete proteinuria remission occurred earlier and more frequently with FILSPARI compared to irbesartan. The data also indicated that patients achieving proteinuria remission experienced low rates of kidney failure.

In December 2024, Dimerix Limited announced that the first 144 patients have been randomized in the DMX-200 ACTION3 Phase III clinical trial for FSGS kidney disease. After enrollment, patients complete a background medication stabilization phase before being assigned to receive either DMX-200 or a placebo.

In March 2024, ZyVersa Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ZVSA, or u201CZyVersau201D) has reached a significant milestone with the initiation of its first-in-human clinical trial for VAR 200. This trial aims to validate the promising preclinical outcomes observed across three distinct animal models of kidney diseaseu2014diabetic kidney disease, focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, and Alport syndromeu2014and determine their applicability to patients with kidney disease.

In 2022, the US accounted for approximately 34% of the total FSGS market, with projections indicating a significant compound annual growth rate (CAGR) during the study period.

In 2022, the EU4 countries and the UK generated an estimated USD 147 million, with this figure expected to grow at a significant CAGR. Among the European nations, France held the largest market share in 2022, followed by Germany.

According to DelveInsight's assessments, there were roughly 55 million diagnosed prevalent cases of FSGS in the 7MM in 2022, with expectations of a rise during the forecast period.

In 2022, around 26 million individuals in the United States were diagnosed with FSGS, and this number is projected to rise at an estimated CAGR throughout the study period from 2020 to 2034.

In EU4 and the UK, Germany had the largest diagnosed prevalent population of FSGS in 2022, with approximately 5 million cases, followed by France and Italy. Conversely, Spain had the lowest diagnosed prevalent population in EU4 and the UK in 2022.

Key Focal Segmental Glomerulosclerosis Companies: Evergreen Therapeutics, Certa Therapeutics, River 3 Renal Corp, Boehringer Ingelheim, Dimerix Bioscience, Travere Therapeutics, Dimerix, Goldfinch Bio, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, GlaxoSmithKline, Dimerix Bioscience Pty Ltd, ChemoCentryx, AstraZeneca, Genentech, Inc., Sanofi, Mallinckrodt ARD LLC, ACELYRIN Inc., Kyowa Kirin Co., Ltd., Bristol-Myers Squibb, and others

Key Focal Segmental Glomerulosclerosis Therapies: EG-102, OCX-063, R3R 01, BI764198, DMX-200, GFB-887, VX-147, Losmapimod, Propagermanium, RE-021 (Sparsentan), CCX140-B, Dapagliflozin, rituximab, fresolimumab, Acthar Gel, VB119, Bleselumab, Abatacept, and others

The Focal Segmental Glomerulosclerosis epidemiology based on gender analyzed that Focal Segmental Glomerulosclerosis is more prevalent in males than females in the United States The Focal Segmental Glomerulosclerosis market is expected to surge due to the disease's increasing prevalence and awareness during the forecast period. Furthermore, launching various multiple-stage Focal Segmental Glomerulosclerosis pipeline products will significantly revolutionize the Focal Segmental Glomerulosclerosis market dynamics.

Focal Segmental Glomerulosclerosis Overview

Focal Segmental Glomerulosclerosis (FSGS) is a rare kidney disorder characterized by scarring (sclerosis) of some of the kidney's glomeruli, which are the small filtering units. This scarring can lead to protein leakage into the urine, kidney dysfunction, and eventually kidney failure if untreated. FSGS can be primary (idiopathic) or secondary, caused by other conditions like infections, obesity, or genetic factors. Symptoms may include swelling, high blood pressure, and foamy urine. Treatment typically involves managing symptoms and preventing further kidney damage.

Focal Segmental Glomerulosclerosis Epidemiology

The epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted epidemiology trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2020 to 2034. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of the diagnosed patient pool and future trends.

Focal Segmental Glomerulosclerosis Epidemiology Segmentation:

Total Prevalence of Focal Segmental Glomerulosclerosis

Prevalent Cases of Focal Segmental Glomerulosclerosis by severity

Gender-specific Prevalence of Focal Segmental Glomerulosclerosis Diagnosed Cases of Episodic and Chronic Focal Segmental Glomerulosclerosis

Focal Segmental Glomerulosclerosis Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

The drugs uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Focal Segmental Glomerulosclerosis market or expected to get launched during the study period. The analysis covers Focal Segmental Glomerulosclerosis market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.

Moreover, the therapeutics assessment section helps understand the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of the drugs. Additionally, it compares the drugs based on market share.

The report also covers the Focal Segmental Glomerulosclerosis Pipeline Development Activities. It provides valuable insights about different therapeutic candidates in various stages and the key companies involved in developing targeted therapeutics. It also analyzes recent developments such as collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, licensing patent details, and other information for emerging therapies.

EG-102: Evergreen Therapeutics

OCX-063: Certa Therapeutics

R3R 01: River 3 Renal Corp

BI764198: Boehringer Ingelheim

DMX200: Dimerix Bioscience

Sparsentan: Travere Therapeutics

DMX-200: Dimerix

GFB-887: Goldfinch Bio

VX-147: Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Losmapimod: GlaxoSmithKline

Propagermanium: Dimerix Bioscience Pty Ltd

RE-021 (Sparsentan): Travere Therapeutics, Inc.

CCX140-B: ChemoCentryx

Dapagliflozin: AstraZeneca

rituximab: Genentech, Inc.

fresolimumab: Sanofi

Acthar Gel: Mallinckrodt ARD LLC

VB119: ACELYRIN Inc.

Bleselumab: Kyowa Kirin Co., Ltd. Abatacept: Bristol-Myers Squibb

The frequency of Focal Segmental Glomerulosclerosis appears to be increasing worldwide, which presents a promising opportunity for various companies to develop novel therapies

The advent of next-generation sequencing promises to provide nephrologists with rapid and novel approaches for diagnosing and treating Focal Segmental Glomerulosclerosis A stratified and targeted approach is being evolved based on the underlying molecular defects

Heterogeneity in the disease presentation

The requirement for cutting-edge diagnosis

Restricted specific epidemiological studies Inadequate therapeutic options

Study Period: 2020–2034

Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

Key Focal Segmental Glomerulosclerosis Companies: Evergreen Therapeutics, Certa Therapeutics, River 3 Renal Corp, Boehringer Ingelheim, Dimerix Bioscience, Travere Therapeutics, Dimerix, Goldfinch Bio, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, GlaxoSmithKline, Dimerix Bioscience Pty Ltd, ChemoCentryx, AstraZeneca, Genentech, Inc., Sanofi, Mallinckrodt ARD LLC, ACELYRIN Inc., Kyowa Kirin Co., Ltd., Bristol-Myers Squibb, and others

Key Focal Segmental Glomerulosclerosis Therapies: EG-102, OCX-063, R3R 01, BI764198, DMX-200, GFB-887, VX-147, Losmapimod, Propagermanium, RE-021 (Sparsentan), CCX140-B, Dapagliflozin, rituximab, fresolimumab, Acthar Gel, VB119, Bleselumab, Abatacept, and others

Focal Segmental Glomerulosclerosis Therapeutic Assessment: Focal Segmental Glomerulosclerosis current marketed and Focal Segmental Glomerulosclerosis emerging therapies

Focal Segmental Glomerulosclerosis Market Dynamics: Focal Segmental Glomerulosclerosis market drivers and Focal Segmental Glomerulosclerosis market barriers

Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter's five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies Focal Segmental Glomerulosclerosis Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Focal Segmental Glomerulosclerosis Market Access and Reimbursement

